A Practical Approach to Musculoskeletal Medicine
4th Edition
Assessment, Diagnosis, Treatment
Description
This refreshing fourth edition of the established evidence-based textbook by Elaine Atkins, Jill Kerr and Emily Goodlad continues to uphold the Cyriax approach to clinical reasoning, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.
Renamed A Practical Approach to Musculoskeletal Medicine, to reflect globally understood terminology, it focuses on the principles and practice of musculoskeletal medicine, providing practical guidance and tips for clinical practice based on extensive clinical experience and evidence.
The book is split into three sections. Section 1 presents the theory underpinning musculoskeletal medicine. The histology and behaviour of the soft tissues follow, with a review of the healing process, to enhance understanding of the effects of injury on the soft tissues. The first section ends with the principles of treatment as applied in musculoskeletal medicine and discusses the techniques of mobilization and injection, aims and application, and indications for use.
Section 2 adopts a regional approach. Anatomy is presented, including useful tips on surface marking to locate commonly injured anatomical structures. Assessment, lesions and treatment techniques are discussed for each region as appropriate for the stage in the healing process.
Section 3 provides resources to support the recording of assessment and to ensure safety, especially whilst learning the musculoskeletal medicine approach.
A Practical Approach to Musculoskeletal Medicine comprehensively and critically discusses current literature. It is a complete reference source for students and postgraduate medical practitioners, physiotherapists, osteopaths and other allied health professionals, including occupational therapists and podiatrists. It is essential reading.
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Foreword to the Fourth Edition
Foreword to the Third Edition
Foreword to the Second Edition
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgments
SECTION 1 PRINCIPLES OF MUSCULOSKELETAL MEDICINE
Introduction to Section 1
1. Clinical Reasoning in Musculoskeletal Medicine
2. Soft Tissues of the Musculoskeletal System
3. Soft Tissue Healing
4. Musculoskeletal Medicine Treatment Techniques
SECTION 2 PRACTICE OF MUSCULOSKELETAL MEDICINE
Introduction to Section 2
5. The Shoulder
6. The Elbow
7. The Wrist and Hand
8. The Cervical Spine
9. The Thoracic Spine
10. The Hip
11. The Knee
12. The Ankle and Foot
13. The Lumbar Spine
14. The Sacroiliac Joint
SECTION 3: PRACTICAL RESOURCES
Appendix 1: Assessment Tools: Star Diagrams; Proforma for Lumbar Spine Assessment
Appendix 2: Safety Recommendations
Appendix 3 :Course Information
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702057366
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057403
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057380
About the Author
Elaine Atkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, London, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Programme Leader MSc Orthopaedic Medicine
Jill Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Course Principal SOM Diploma in Orthopaedic Medicine
Emily Goodlad
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Orthopaedic Specialist Practitioner (NHS), Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine