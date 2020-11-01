A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics provides readers with a concise overview of the fundamentals in this core area of engineering. It discusses the general concepts of mechanical behavior and fracture, exploring topics such as stress transformation, crack and fracture resistance, and the Tresca and Von Mises yield criteria, including examples of their use for design and materials selection. Analytical and experimental methods for determining stress intensity factors and critical crack size are outlined as are the characteristics of dynamic crack propagation and arrest. The use of fracture mechanics in failure analysis and the reinforcement of crack structures is covered, as well as the effects of variable loads on fatigue crack growth and the mechanical characteristics of crack propagation induced by stress-corrosion, creep, and absorbed hydrogen. The book concludes with a chapter on structural integrity that looks at integrity analysis of cracked components, the most common damage mechanisms affecting structural components, as well as how to use fracture mechanics to estimate the remaining life of cracked components and a methodology for predicting remaining life.