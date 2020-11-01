A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics
1st Edition
A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics provides readers with a concise overview of the fundamentals in this core area of engineering. It discusses the general concepts of mechanical behavior and fracture, exploring topics such as stress transformation, crack and fracture resistance, and the Tresca and Von Mises yield criteria, including examples of their use for design and materials selection. Analytical and experimental methods for determining stress intensity factors and critical crack size are outlined as are the characteristics of dynamic crack propagation and arrest. The use of fracture mechanics in failure analysis and the reinforcement of crack structures is covered, as well as the effects of variable loads on fatigue crack growth and the mechanical characteristics of crack propagation induced by stress-corrosion, creep, and absorbed hydrogen. The book concludes with a chapter on structural integrity that looks at integrity analysis of cracked components, the most common damage mechanisms affecting structural components, as well as how to use fracture mechanics to estimate the remaining life of cracked components and a methodology for predicting remaining life.
- Concisely outlines the underlying fundamentals of fracture mechanics making the physical concepts clear and simple and providing easily-understood applied examples
- Includes solved problems of the most common calculations along with step-by-step procedures to perform widely-used methods in fracture mechanics
- Demonstrates how to determine stress intensity factors and fracture toughness, estimate crack growth rate, calculate failure load, and other methods and techniques
Upper undergrad and grad students in mechanical, civil, industrial, metallurgical, aeronautical, and chemical engineering; professional engineers in these same areas looking for a refresh on core principles; failure analysts. Academic researchers
- General Concepts of Mechanical Behavior and Fracture
2. Linear Fracture Mechanics
3. The Energy Criterion and Fracture Toughness
4. Elastic-Plastic Fracture Mechanics
5. Fracture Resistance of Engineering Materials
6. Crack Propagation
7. Structural Integrity
- 275
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 1st November 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780128230206
Jorge Gonzalez-Velazquez
Dr. Gonzalez-Velazquez is Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) in Mexico and Founder and Director of the Pipeline Integrity Assessment Group. He has published over 160 scholarly papers and authored 3 books on fracture and metal mechanics. The President of Mexico presented him with the Lazaro Cardenas Award in 2007, recognizing him as IPN’s most outstanding professor and researcher. He has been recognized by University of Connecticut with the 2007 Outstanding Alumnus Award and the 2008 Academy of Distinguished Engineers and Hall of Fame award.
Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico
