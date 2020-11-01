A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128230206

A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Jorge Gonzalez-Velazquez
Paperback ISBN: 9780128230206
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 275
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
175.00
134.00
245.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Practical Approach to Fracture Mechanics provides readers with a concise overview of the fundamentals in this core area of engineering. It discusses the general concepts of mechanical behavior and fracture, exploring topics such as stress transformation, crack and fracture resistance, and the Tresca and Von Mises yield criteria, including examples of their use for design and materials selection. Analytical and experimental methods for determining stress intensity factors and critical crack size are outlined as are the characteristics of dynamic crack propagation and arrest. The use of fracture mechanics in failure analysis and the reinforcement of crack structures is covered, as well as the effects of variable loads on fatigue crack growth and the mechanical characteristics of crack propagation induced by stress-corrosion, creep, and absorbed hydrogen. The book concludes with a chapter on structural integrity that looks at integrity analysis of cracked components, the most common damage mechanisms affecting structural components, as well as how to use fracture mechanics to estimate the remaining life of cracked components and a methodology for predicting remaining life.

Key Features

  • Concisely outlines the underlying fundamentals of fracture mechanics making the physical concepts clear and simple and providing easily-understood applied examples
  • Includes solved problems of the most common calculations along with step-by-step procedures to perform widely-used methods in fracture mechanics
  • Demonstrates how to determine stress intensity factors and fracture toughness, estimate crack growth rate, calculate failure load, and other methods and techniques

Readership

Upper undergrad and grad students in mechanical, civil, industrial, metallurgical, aeronautical, and chemical engineering; professional engineers in these same areas looking for a refresh on core principles; failure analysts. Academic researchers

Table of Contents

  1. General Concepts of Mechanical Behavior and Fracture
    2. Linear Fracture Mechanics
    3. The Energy Criterion and Fracture Toughness
    4. Elastic-Plastic Fracture Mechanics
    5. Fracture Resistance of Engineering Materials
    6. Crack Propagation
    7. Structural Integrity

Details

No. of pages:
275
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128230206

About the Author

Jorge Gonzalez-Velazquez

Dr. Gonzalez-Velazquez is Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) in Mexico and Founder and Director of the Pipeline Integrity Assessment Group. He has published over 160 scholarly papers and authored 3 books on fracture and metal mechanics. The President of Mexico presented him with the Lazaro Cardenas Award in 2007, recognizing him as IPN’s most outstanding professor and researcher. He has been recognized by University of Connecticut with the 2007 Outstanding Alumnus Award and the 2008 Academy of Distinguished Engineers and Hall of Fame award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.