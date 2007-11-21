A Podiatrist's Guide to Using Research
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This title gives practical and jargon-free guidance for practitioners looking to understand, critique and use research to underpin their clinical decision-making. The authors explore the principles and methods used by the active researcher to help consumers of research develop the skills they need to approach and constructively use the extensive data available to consolidate and develop their own practice. With a demystifying and down-to-earth approach throughout, this book examines the mechanics and principles of literature searches and how to formulate appropriate questions to guide searching and extract relevant information; looks at systems of critical appraisal; discusses research methods in a focussed discussion that uses case studies as examples; explores how the resulting enhanced appraisal and understanding can inform changes in practice; and considers the rationale for change and how informed and reasoned change in practice can be measured to monitor outcomes.
Key Features
- Integrative approach gives an understanding of research methodology in the context of the requirements of evidence-based practice
- Practical and jargon-free approach demystifies research
- Many ‘key point’ boxes and case studies contribute to ease of understanding
- Examples from a variety of different health professions
- Frequent links to contemporary literature
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Introduction: What this book can do for you
Chapter 2 What it is all about?
Chapter 3 A good answer needs a good question
Chapter 4 The truth is out there
Chapter 5 Separating the wheat from the chaff
Chapter 6 The what and why of research
Chapter 7 Don’t lose it, use it!
Chapter 8 What difference does it make?
Chapter 9 Doing it at work
Chapter 10 What it was all about
Glossary
Appendix 1 Electronic resource guide
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 21st November 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036996
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103810
About the Author
Ian Mathieson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK
Dominic Upton
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Psychology Division, University College Worcester, Worcester, UK