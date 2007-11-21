A Podiatrist's Guide to Using Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103810, 9780702036996

A Podiatrist's Guide to Using Research

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Mathieson Dominic Upton
eBook ISBN: 9780702036996
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103810
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st November 2007
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This title gives practical and jargon-free guidance for practitioners looking to understand, critique and use research to underpin their clinical decision-making. The authors explore the principles and methods used by the active researcher to help consumers of research develop the skills they need to approach and constructively use the extensive data available to consolidate and develop their own practice. With a demystifying and down-to-earth approach throughout, this book examines the mechanics and principles of literature searches and how to formulate appropriate questions to guide searching and extract relevant information; looks at systems of critical appraisal; discusses research methods in a focussed discussion that uses case studies as examples; explores how the resulting enhanced appraisal and understanding can inform changes in practice; and considers the rationale for change and how informed and reasoned change in practice can be measured to monitor outcomes.

Key Features

  • Integrative approach gives an understanding of research methodology in the context of the requirements of evidence-based practice
  • Practical and jargon-free approach demystifies research
  • Many ‘key point’ boxes and case studies contribute to ease of understanding
  • Examples from a variety of different health professions
  • Frequent links to contemporary literature

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1 Introduction: What this book can do for you

Chapter 2 What it is all about?

Chapter 3 A good answer needs a good question

Chapter 4 The truth is out there

Chapter 5 Separating the wheat from the chaff

Chapter 6 The what and why of research

Chapter 7 Don’t lose it, use it!

Chapter 8 What difference does it make?

Chapter 9 Doing it at work

Chapter 10 What it was all about

Glossary

Appendix 1 Electronic resource guide

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036996
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103810

About the Author

Ian Mathieson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK

Dominic Upton

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Psychology Division, University College Worcester, Worcester, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.