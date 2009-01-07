A Pocketbook of Managing Lower Back Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068461, 9780702036125

A Pocketbook of Managing Lower Back Pain

1st Edition

Authors: Fraser Ferguson
eBook ISBN: 9780702036125
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th January 2009
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

0 PURPOSE OF THIS BOOK
1 REVIEW OF LOW BACK PAIN, PHYSIOTHERAPY AND PHYSIOTHERAPISTS
2 IDENTIFICATION AND SIGNIFICANCE OF RED FLAGS.
3 IDENTIFICATION AND PHYSIOTHERAPY OF CAUDA EQUINA SYNDROME
4 IDENTIFICATION AND MANAGEMENT OF YELLOW FLAGS.
5 THE SUBJECTIVE EXAMINATION
6 OBJECTIVE EXAMINATION
7 AN INTRODUCTION TO DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS IN LBP PATIENTS
8 PAIN AND PHARMACOLOGY
9 PHYSIOTHERAPY TREATMENTS FOR LBP
10 EXAMPLES OF HOW SPECIALIST SERVICES CAN CHANGE THE MANAGEMENT OF LBP
APPENDIX POSSIBLE ANSWERS TO CLINICAL CHALLENGES AND CASE STUDIES

Description

You are about to go on placement or have recently qualified and are about to treat patients complaining of low back pain. Questions such as 'What do I do?'; 'What do I look for'; 'How do I do it?' may suddenly become overwhelming. This pocketbook covers the examination, initial management and discharge options for patients with low back pain. It will fit easily into your pocket with information that is close to hand.

Key Features

  • clinically effective examinations
  • reflects current clinical practice
  • key points, charts, tables all backed up with links to other texts and websites

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036125

About the Authors

Fraser Ferguson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

AHP Clinical Coordinator, NHS 24, Glasgow, Scotland, UK

