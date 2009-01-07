A Pocketbook of Managing Lower Back Pain
1st Edition
Table of Contents
0 PURPOSE OF THIS BOOK
1 REVIEW OF LOW BACK PAIN, PHYSIOTHERAPY AND PHYSIOTHERAPISTS
2 IDENTIFICATION AND SIGNIFICANCE OF RED FLAGS.
3 IDENTIFICATION AND PHYSIOTHERAPY OF CAUDA EQUINA SYNDROME
4 IDENTIFICATION AND MANAGEMENT OF YELLOW FLAGS.
5 THE SUBJECTIVE EXAMINATION
6 OBJECTIVE EXAMINATION
7 AN INTRODUCTION TO DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS IN LBP PATIENTS
8 PAIN AND PHARMACOLOGY
9 PHYSIOTHERAPY TREATMENTS FOR LBP
10 EXAMPLES OF HOW SPECIALIST SERVICES CAN CHANGE THE MANAGEMENT OF LBP
APPENDIX POSSIBLE ANSWERS TO CLINICAL CHALLENGES AND CASE STUDIES
Description
You are about to go on placement or have recently qualified and are about to treat patients complaining of low back pain. Questions such as 'What do I do?'; 'What do I look for'; 'How do I do it?' may suddenly become overwhelming. This pocketbook covers the examination, initial management and discharge options for patients with low back pain. It will fit easily into your pocket with information that is close to hand.
Key Features
- clinically effective examinations
- reflects current clinical practice
- key points, charts, tables all backed up with links to other texts and websites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 7th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036125
About the Authors
Fraser Ferguson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
AHP Clinical Coordinator, NHS 24, Glasgow, Scotland, UK