A Physiotherapist's Guide to Clinical Measurement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Reliability and Validity of Measurement Tools
1 The Hip Joint
2 The Knee Joint
3 The Ankle Joint
4 The Shoulder Joint
5 The Elbow Joint
6 The Wrist/Carpal Joints
7 The Hand
8 The Spine
9 The Respiratory System
Appendix 1 The Visual Analogue Scale for Pain
Appendix 2 Summary of Studies Assessing the Reliability and Validity of Measuring Tools in Physiotherapy
Index
Description
A Physiotherapist’s Guide to Measurement is an essential tool for both the student and clinician who will gain ready access to a wide range of common measurement techniques. This exclusive handy guide gives detailed images of the various measuring methods used in practice, such as goniometric measurement of all the main joints; lower and upper limb girth measurements; manual muscle testing of all major muscle groups; spinal measurements; spirometry (respiratory function); and many more! Each illustration is accompanied by concise but clear instructional text. Additionally, reference tables cover the aims, methodology and results of research, summarising studies on the reliability and validity of a particular measuring tool.
Key Features
- Highly illustrated with clear step-by-step guidance
- Anatomy reviews for each region
- Observational checklist to facilitate peer review and student’s performance
- Space to record a simulated patient record and further notes
- Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 27th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061462
About the Authors
John Fox Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Richard Day Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK