A Physiotherapist's Guide to Clinical Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067839, 9780702061462

A Physiotherapist's Guide to Clinical Measurement

1st Edition

Authors: John Fox Richard Day
eBook ISBN: 9780702061462
eBook ISBN: 9780702036101
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th March 2009
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Preface
Acknowledgements
Reliability and Validity of Measurement Tools

1 The Hip Joint
2 The Knee Joint
3 The Ankle Joint
4 The Shoulder Joint
5 The Elbow Joint
6 The Wrist/Carpal Joints
7 The Hand
8 The Spine
9 The Respiratory System

Appendix 1 The Visual Analogue Scale for Pain
Appendix 2 Summary of Studies Assessing the Reliability and Validity of Measuring Tools in Physiotherapy
Index

Description

A Physiotherapist’s Guide to Measurement is an essential tool for both the student and clinician who will gain ready access to a wide range of common measurement techniques. This exclusive handy guide gives detailed images of the various measuring methods used in practice, such as goniometric measurement of all the main joints; lower and upper limb girth measurements; manual muscle testing of all major muscle groups; spinal measurements; spirometry (respiratory function); and many more! Each illustration is accompanied by concise but clear instructional text. Additionally, reference tables cover the aims, methodology and results of research, summarising studies on the reliability and validity of a particular measuring tool.

Key Features

  • Highly illustrated with clear step-by-step guidance
  • Anatomy reviews for each region
  • Observational checklist to facilitate peer review and student’s performance
  • Space to record a simulated patient record and further notes
  • Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702061462
eBook ISBN:
9780702036101

About the Authors

John Fox Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Richard Day Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

