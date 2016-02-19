A Physiological Approach to Clinical Neurology
1st Edition
Description
A Physiological Approach to Clinical Neurology deals with the mechanism of various neurological symptoms and signs in terms of disordered physiology. Topics covered by this book include pain and other sensations; weakness; the tendon jerk and the stretch reflex; and disordered control of motor neurons. The disorders of basal ganglia and cerebellum are also considered, along with consciousness and unconsciousness; the mechanism of epilepsy; and the relationship between brain and mind. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the clinical analysis of sensory and motor disorders. The discussion then turns to the perception of pain and other kinds of sensation; the clinical approach to the problem of weakness; and the clinical significance of the tendon jerk. In the chapters that follow, appraisal of a neurophysiological thought is applied to common neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, hemiballismus, epilepsy, and developmental anomalies like platybasia. The last chapter explores the phenomena of mind and its connection to the brain as well as its influence on the body, paying particular attention to perception, memory, and emotion. This monograph is intended for those who are proceeding into the clinical years of a medical course, to those who are studying for senior qualifications in internal medicine or neurology, and to those who are merely curious about the cause of neurological phenomena that they observe daily in their patients.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1-Pain and other Sensations
Sensory Symptoms
The Perception of Different Kinds of Sensation
Segregation or Integration of Neural Pathways?
Sensory Pathways in the Central Nervous System
The Perception of Pain
Visceral Pain
Referred Pain
Phenomena Associated with Pain
Common Patterns of Pain
Indifference or Insensitivity to Pain
Clinical History-Taking in Relation to Pain
The Interpretation of Sensory Symptoms and Signs
Principles of Management of Painful Syndromes
Summary
2-Weakness
Asthenia
Paralysis or Paresis
A Pure Pyramidal Lesion
An Upper Motor Neurone Lesion
Monoplegia, Hemiplegia, Paraplegia, Quadriplegia
The Lower Motor Neurone
The Neuromuscular Junction
Muscle
Metabolic Abnormalities
Hysterical Weakness
Transient Paralysis
The Clinical Approach to the Problem of Weakness
Summary
3-The Tendon Jerk; a Phasic Stretch Reflex
The Stretch Reflex
The Historical Importance of Decerebrate Rigidity
The Muscle Spindle
Afferent Fibers from Muscle
Phasic Muscle Reflexes
The H Reflex
The Tendon Jerk
The Clinical Significance of the Tendon Jerk
Summary
4—Tonic Stretch Reflexes: the Mechanism of Muscle Tone and Movement
Spinal Cord Influences on Tonic and Phasic Reflexes
Supraspinal Control of Motor Neurones
Reticulospinal Tracts
Vestibulospinal Tract
Other Extrapyramidal Tracts
Effects of Extrapyramidal Tracts on the Stretch Reflex
The Motor Cortex and Pyramidal Tract
The Tonic Stretch Reflex in Man
The Normal Control of Movement
Summary
5—Disordered Control of Motor Neurones
Frequency Control of Motor Neurones
Physiological or Action Tremor
Action Tremor and Alternating Tremor in Parkinson's Disease
The Mechanism of Physiological Tremor
Lesions of the Lower Motor Neurone
Lesions of the Upper Motor Neurone
Spasticity
The Extensor Plantar Response
Extrapyramidal (Parkinsonian) Rigidity
The Cogwheel Phenomenon
Phasic Stretch Reflex in Parkinson's Disease
Summary
6—The Basal Ganglia and their Disorders
The Extrapyramidal Motor System
Parkinson's Disease
The Nature of the Disturbance in Parkinson's Disease
Hemiballismus
Chorea
Athetosis
Dystonia
Summary
7—The Cerebellum and its Disorders
Developmental History
Anatomical Connexions
The Integrating Action of the Cerebellar Cortex
The Effect of the Cerebellum on Spinal Motor Systems
The Symptoms and Signs of Human Cerebellar Disease
Archicerebellar Syndrome
Palaeocerebellar Syndrome
Neocerebellar Syndrome
Disorders of the Cerebellum
Summary
8—Vertigo
The Vestibular System and its Connexions
The Syndrome of Vestibular Damage
Nystagmus
The Causes of Vertigo
History-Taking in Patients with Vertigo
Examination of Patients with Vertigo
Special Investigations
Caloric Tests of Vestibular Function
Electronystagmography
Hearing Tests
Diagnosis
Summary
9—Consciousness and Unconsciousness
The Ascending Reticular Activating System
The Source of Consciousness
Sleep—Loss of Consciousness
Clinical Examination of the Unconscious Patient
Common Causes of Coma
Summary
10—The Mechanism of Epilepsy
The Epileptic Neurone
The Hereditary Tendency to Epilepsy
Factors in Seizure Production
Factors in Seizure Prevention
The Mechanism of Seizures
Tonic Seizures
Focal Seizures and Major (Grand Mal) Seizures
Minor (Petit Mal) Seizures
Myoclonus
Summary
11—The Relationship between Drain and Mind
Perception
Memory
Entry Portal for Memory
Long-Term Storage of Memory
Emotion
Response
Prepositional Thought
Dementia
Focal Cerebral Symptoms
The Influence of the Mind on the Body
General Conclusions
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163161