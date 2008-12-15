A Physicist's Guide to Mathematica
2nd Edition
Description
For the engineering and scientific professional, A Physicist’s Guide to Mathematica, Second Edition provides an updated reference guide based on the 2007 new 6.0 release, providing an organized and integrated desk reference with step-by-step instructions for the most commonly used features of the software as it applies to research in physics.
For professors teaching physics and other science courses using the Mathematica software, A Physicist’s Guide to Mathematica, Second Edition is the only fully compatible (new software release) Mathematica text that engages students by providing complete topic coverage, new applications, exercises and examples that enable the user to solve a wide range of physics problems.
Key Features
- Does not require prior knowledge of Mathematica or computer programming
- Can be used as either a primary or supplemental text for upper-division physics majors
- Provides over 450 end-of-section exercises and end-of-chapter problems
- Serves as a reference suitable for chemists, physical scientists, and engineers
- Compatible with Mathematica Version 6, a recent major release
Readership
Physicists, engineers and researchers and faculty who utilize Mathematica in work and teaching
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Purpose
- Uses
- Organization
- Suggestions
- Prerequisites
- Computer Systems
- Acknowledgments
- Part I: Mathematica with Physics
- Chapter 1. The First Encounter
- 1.1 THE FIRST TEN MINUTES
- 1.2 A TOUCH OF PHYSICS
- 1.3 ONLINE HELP
- 1.4 WARNING MESSAGES
- 1.5 PACKAGES
- 1.6 NOTEBOOK INTERFACES
- 1.7 PROBLEMS
- Chapter 2. Interactive Use of Mathematica
- 2.1 NUMERICAL CAPABILITIES
- 2.2 SYMBOLIC CAPABILITIES
- 2.3 GRAPHICAL CAPABILITIES
- 2.4 LISTS
- 2.5 SPECIAL CHARACTERS, TWO-DIMENSIONAL FORMS, AND FORMAT TYPES
- 2.6 PROBLEMS
- Chapter 3. Programming in Mathematica
- 3.1 EXPRESSIONS
- 3.2 PATTERNS
- 3.3 FUNCTIONS
- 3.4 PROCEDURES
- 3.5 GRAPHICS
- 3.6 PROGRAMMING STYLES
- 3.7 PACKAGES
- Part II: Physics with Mathematica
- Chapter 4. Mechanics
- 4.1 FALLING BODIES
- 4.2 PROJECTILE MOTION
- 4.3 THE PENDULUM
- 4.4 THE SPHERICAL PENDULUM
- 4.5 PROBLEMS
- Chapter 5. Electricity and Magnetism
- 5.1 ELECTRIC FIELD LINES AND EQUIPOTENTIALS
- 5.2 LAPLACE’S EQUATION
- 5.3 CHARGED PARTICLE IN CROSSED ELECTRIC AND MAGNETIC FIELDS
- 5.4 PROBLEMS
- Chapter 6. Quantum Physics
- 6.1 BLACKBODY RADIATION
- 6.2 WAVE PACKETS
- 6.3 PARTICLE IN A ONE-DIMENSIONAL BOX
- 6.4 THE SQUARE WELL POTENTIAL
- 6.5 ANGULAR MOMENTUM
- 6.6 THE KRONIG–PENNEY MODEL
- 6.7 PROBLEMS
- Appendices
- Appendix A. The Last Ten Minutes
- Appendix B. Operator Input Forms
- Appendix C. Solutions to Exercises
- SECTION 2.1.20
- SECTION 2.2.20
- SECTION 2.3.5
- SECTION 2.4.12
- SECTION 2.5.4
- SECTION 3.1.4
- SECTION 3.2.9
- SECTION 3.3.7
- SECTION 3.4.6
- Section 3.5.4
- Section 3.6.4
- Section 3.7.5
- Appendix D. Solutions to Problems
- SECTION 1.7
- SECTION 2.6
- SECTION 4.5
- SECTION 5.4
- SECTION 6.7
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 641
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926247
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126831924