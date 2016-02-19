A Physician's Handbook on Orthomolecular Medicine is a collection of articles that covers the advancement in the field of orthomolecular medicine. The title presents papers that discuss the methodology and technology involved in the adjustment of the natural chemical constituents of our bodies, along with related concerns. The book aims to further promote orthomolecular medicine by discussing its effectiveness and efficiency as a form of medical treatment. The coverage of the text includes orthomolecular medicine’s application in treating mental disorders and regulating disease. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of health sciences.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

1 Orthomolecular Medicine: "We Command Nature Only by Obeying Her"

2 A Renaissance of Nutritional Science is Imminent

Section I (Supernutrition: You Are What You Eat!)

3 Supernutrition as a Strategy for the Control of Disease

4 Supernutrition

5 On Sugar and White Flour: The Dangerous Twin!

6 The Nutritional Teamwork Approach: Prevention and Regression of Cataracts in Rats

7 Micronutrient Deficiencies in Major Sources of Calories

Section II (Orthomolecular Medicine)

8 The Name of the Game is the Name

9 Linus Pauling Before Congress

10 Significance of High Daily Intake of Ascorbic Acid in Preventive Medicine

11 A Review of B6

12 What About Vitamin E

13 Tailoring the Dose

14 A New Brand of Nutritional Science

Section III (Orthomolecular Psychiatry)

15 On the Orthomolecular Environment of the Mind: Orthomolecular Theory

16 Treatment of Schizophrenia

17 Treatment of Learning Disabilities

18 The Use of B12 in Psychiatric Practice

19 Pangamic Acid: B15

20 Copper, Zinc, Manganese, Niacin and Pyridoxine in the Schizophrenias

Section IV (Human Ecology)

21 Ecologic Orientation in Medicine: Comprehensive Environmental Control in Diagnosis and Therapy

22 Cerebral Reactions in Allergic Patients

23 Maladaptive Reactions to Frequently Used Foods and Commonly Met Chemicals as Precipitating Factors in Many Chronic Physical and Chronic Emotional Illnesses

24 Immunological Deficiency in Schizophrenia

25 Hypoglycemia: The End of Your Sweet Life

26 Domiciliary Chemical Air Pollution in the Etiology of Ecologic Mental Illness

27 The Eyes' Dual Function: Part I & II

Section V (Orthomolecular Medicine and the Courts)

28 A Legal Triumph for Orthomolecular Medicine

Section VI (Orthomolecular Medicine and the Pres!)

29 Orthomolecular Therapy: Review of the Literature

Index

Appendix

30 Proteolytic Enzyme and Amino Acid Therapy in Degenerative Disease

