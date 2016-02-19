A Physician's Handbook on Orthomolecular Medicine
1st Edition
Description
A Physician's Handbook on Orthomolecular Medicine is a collection of articles that covers the advancement in the field of orthomolecular medicine. The title presents papers that discuss the methodology and technology involved in the adjustment of the natural chemical constituents of our bodies, along with related concerns. The book aims to further promote orthomolecular medicine by discussing its effectiveness and efficiency as a form of medical treatment. The coverage of the text includes orthomolecular medicine’s application in treating mental disorders and regulating disease. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of health sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Orthomolecular Medicine: "We Command Nature Only by Obeying Her"
2 A Renaissance of Nutritional Science is Imminent
Section I (Supernutrition: You Are What You Eat!)
3 Supernutrition as a Strategy for the Control of Disease
4 Supernutrition
5 On Sugar and White Flour: The Dangerous Twin!
6 The Nutritional Teamwork Approach: Prevention and Regression of Cataracts in Rats
7 Micronutrient Deficiencies in Major Sources of Calories
Section II (Orthomolecular Medicine)
8 The Name of the Game is the Name
9 Linus Pauling Before Congress
10 Significance of High Daily Intake of Ascorbic Acid in Preventive Medicine
11 A Review of B6
12 What About Vitamin E
13 Tailoring the Dose
14 A New Brand of Nutritional Science
Section III (Orthomolecular Psychiatry)
15 On the Orthomolecular Environment of the Mind: Orthomolecular Theory
16 Treatment of Schizophrenia
17 Treatment of Learning Disabilities
18 The Use of B12 in Psychiatric Practice
19 Pangamic Acid: B15
20 Copper, Zinc, Manganese, Niacin and Pyridoxine in the Schizophrenias
Section IV (Human Ecology)
21 Ecologic Orientation in Medicine: Comprehensive Environmental Control in Diagnosis and Therapy
22 Cerebral Reactions in Allergic Patients
23 Maladaptive Reactions to Frequently Used Foods and Commonly Met Chemicals as Precipitating Factors in Many Chronic Physical and Chronic Emotional Illnesses
24 Immunological Deficiency in Schizophrenia
25 Hypoglycemia: The End of Your Sweet Life
26 Domiciliary Chemical Air Pollution in the Etiology of Ecologic Mental Illness
27 The Eyes' Dual Function: Part I & II
Section V (Orthomolecular Medicine and the Courts)
28 A Legal Triumph for Orthomolecular Medicine
Section VI (Orthomolecular Medicine and the Pres!)
29 Orthomolecular Therapy: Review of the Literature
Index
Appendix
30 Proteolytic Enzyme and Amino Acid Therapy in Degenerative Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188102