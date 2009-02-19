A Pharmacology Primer
3rd Edition
Theory, Application and Methods
Description
This successful guide assists scientists trained in molecular biology and related fields who now need to know the basic theories, principles and practical applications of pharmacology. This latest edition continues the tradition of better preparing researchers in the basics of pharmacology. With expanded hands-on exercises and the addition of Pharmacokinetics coverage, new human interest material including historical facts in pharmacology and a new section on therapeutics that will help readers identify with diseases and drug treatments.
The ideal book for researchers in drug discovery who have seen their role shift from "individual" to "team player" where that team includes chemists, biologists, and others with strong, but varied, science backgrounds who must now work together toward their common pharmacology goal.
At GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceuticals world-leader, Terry Kenakin regularly teaches a course for their research scientists and has drawn on his experience to create a pharmacology primer.
Key Features
*New - Latest coverage of the chemistry of drugs including expanded coverage of the pharmacokinetic discussion of druglike properties -- Increases reader understanding of necessary ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion) properties and increases the rate of drug approval and acceptance.
*Context - Unique discussions on various drug discovery teams and the role of the chemist on those teams -- Promotes the understanding of these expanding roles and responsibilities and how to maximize the effective contributions of each matrix team member.
*Real-world learning - There are hands-on exercises, with extensive answers, utilizing real data on structure activity relationships; utilization of pharmacological principles to make general statements about how changes in structure lead to changes in drug activity. + hands on exercises with extensive answers on Pharmacokinetics -- Stengthens practical application and understanding of core concepts and principles.
*Study sections are organized with ASPET (American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics)and other international organizations -- Ensures that learning follows professional industry standards.
Readership
Researchers in all areas of molecular biology who need the background basics of pharmacology. This list includes pharmaceutical companies, drug discovery professionals, and researchers in pharmacology, biochemistry, cell biology, and molecular biology. Also chemists, medicinal chemists, biologists and can be used for upper-level undergrad textbook.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: What is Pharmacology? Chapter 2: How Different Tissues Process Drug Response Chapter 3: Drug Receptor Theory Chapter 4: Pharmacological Assay Formats: Binding Chapter 5: Agonists: The Measurement of Affinity and Efficacy in Functional Assays Chapter 6: Orthosteric Drug Antagonism Chapter 7: Allosteric Drug Antagonism Chapter 8: The Process of Drug Discovery Chapter 9: Pharmacokinetics Chapter 10: Target- and System-based Strategies for Drug Discovery Chapter 11: ‘Hit’ to Drug: Lead Optimization Chapter 12: Statistics and Experimental Design Chapter 13: Selected Pharmacological Methods Chapter 14: Exercises in Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics Glossary of Pharmacological Terms Appendices: Statistical Tables Mathematical Fitting Functions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 19th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301126
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745859
About the Author
Terry Kenakin
Terry P. Kenakin is the recipient of the 2008 Poulsson Medal for Pharmacology awarded by the Norwegian Society of Pharmacology for achievements in basic and clinical pharmacology and toxicology. He has also been awarded the 2011 Ariens Award from the Dutch Pharmacological Society and the 2014 Gaddum Memorial Award from the British Pharmacological Society. Having been involved in drug discovery for over 30 years, his interests include the optimal design of drug activity assays systems and quantitative drug receptor theory. He is a member of numerous editorial boards as well as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Receptors and Signal Transduction and Current Opinion in Pharmacology. In addition, Dr. Kenakin has authored numerous articles and has also written a number of books on pharmacology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology, The University of North Carolina School Of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA