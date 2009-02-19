This successful guide assists scientists trained in molecular biology and related fields who now need to know the basic theories, principles and practical applications of pharmacology. This latest edition continues the tradition of better preparing researchers in the basics of pharmacology. With expanded hands-on exercises and the addition of Pharmacokinetics coverage, new human interest material including historical facts in pharmacology and a new section on therapeutics that will help readers identify with diseases and drug treatments.

The ideal book for researchers in drug discovery who have seen their role shift from "individual" to "team player" where that team includes chemists, biologists, and others with strong, but varied, science backgrounds who must now work together toward their common pharmacology goal.

At GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceuticals world-leader, Terry Kenakin regularly teaches a course for their research scientists and has drawn on his experience to create a pharmacology primer.