A One-Year Accounting Course
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division
Description
A One-Year Accounting Course: In Two Parts, Part II presents the historical context of accounting practice. This book examines the development as well as the advantages of the accounting profession. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the method of book-keeping system before the development of double-entry accounting. This text then examines the traditional cash book and considers the form of the three-column cash book. Other chapters provide a brief description of some feature of the mechanical function of a keyboard accounting machine to know the detailed workings of the equipment. This book discusses as well the alternative methods of depreciation, including the reducing-balance method, the machine-hours method, the valuation method, and the net present value method. The final chapter deals with the technique of process costing. This book is a valuable resource for professional auditors and accountants. First-year students in accounting will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. The History of Accounting
Chapter 2. Principles of Double-Entry Book-Keeping
Chapter 3. Elements of Mechanized Accounting
Chapter 4. Capital and Revenue
Chapter 5. The Accounts of British Limited Companies
Chapter 6. The Interpretation of Accounts
Chapter 7. An Outline of Standard Costing
Chapter 8. The Valuation of Inventory
Chapter 9. Overheads
Chapter 10. Process Costing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149158
About the Author
Trevor Gambling
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia