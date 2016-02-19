A One-Year Accounting Course
1st Edition
Part 2
Authors: Trevor Gambling
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483137902
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 134
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137902
About the Author
Trevor Gambling
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia
W. A. Davis
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.