A Nurse's Survival Guide to the Ward
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Your job and its organization: Organizing yourself; Emergency situations
SECTION 2 Assessing and investigating: Identification of patient problems; Assessment; Observations and measurements; Procedures and investigations; Nursing care issues
SECTION 3 Procedures: General principles and procedures; Infection and its control; Fluid and electrolyte balance; Nutritional support
SECTION 4 A systems approach: The cardiovascular system; The respiratory system; The blood; The gastrointestinal system; The renal system; The nervous system; The endocrine system; Diseases of bones and joints; The immune system; Cancer; Surgery
SECTION 5 Pharmacology; Drugs and the law: Administration of drugs; Nurse prescribing; Pharmacology in practice; Classification of drugs; Poisoning
References; Further reading and useful websites;
Appendix 1 Units of measurement; Appendix 2 Normal values; Appendix 3 Drug measurement and calculations
Glossary; Index
Description
The new edition of this highly popular book is an indispensable guide to daily procedures and problems for nurses starting work on the ward or returning to practice. It provides guidance in a variety of areas including: how to organise your job and yourself; how to assess patients; clinical information on a wide range of conditions; important principles, procedures and investigations; how to administer drugs safely; and what to do in an emergency. As well as information on how to do the job, the importance of communication and nursing care issues is emphasised. Background information is also given on underlying legal, health and safety issues.
- Organising your job and yourself
- Assessing patients
- Getting clinical information on a wide range of conditions
- Important principles, procedures and investigations
- Administering drugs safely
- What to do in an emergency
- Communication, legal health and safety issues
Details
No. of pages: 500
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 24th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076725
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051715
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076718
Reviews
"The highlights of this book are its comprehensive contents; and the manner in which subjects are covered, specifically the systematic approach to managing patient care...The strength is the sheer volume of information covered by the authors. It is comprehensive in the data provided. It has expanded from previous editions to include issues related to professional practice for nurses. Being revised, it is up to date and this is seen through the inclusion of the current resuscitation guidelines."
Nursing Times, April 2013
"This guide is a useful 'friend and companion' to keep close at hand. It is an essential reference for nurses, not only on the ward but in every field of practice where patient care is given. In fact, it makes an accessible guide for all healthcare practitioners...The text is presented in clear and concise slices that could make learning a piece of cake...The book is so practical that it even comes with a waterproof, wipeable and durable cover. I recommend this guide as an invaluable resource for nurses from day on of their training an throughout their nursing career."
Nursing Standard, May 2013
"The guide would be an excellent resource in many situations. It would be of obvious benefit for nursing students or newly registered nurses and allied healthcare professionals, but also for nurses or members of multidisciplinary teams whose specialist roles many have taken them away providing care in acute settings. The information is easy to follow and so can provide a good prompt for exam revision or to provide a basic update before a placement. It also allows readers to generate questions that can be discuessed with senior colleagues to provide a holistic approach to providing care."
Nursing Managment, July 2013
About the Authors
Ann Richards Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Lecturer, The Open University, UK
Sharon Edwards Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Allied Health, Buckinghamshire New University, Uxbridge, UK