A Nurse's Survival Guide to Mentoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702039461, 9780702047725

A Nurse's Survival Guide to Mentoring

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Elcock Kath Sharples
eBook ISBN: 9780702047725
eBook ISBN: 9780323676021
Paperback ISBN: 9780702039461
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th January 2011
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1 Mentoring Today

2 Mentoring and the NMC

3 Preparing for Students

4 Understanding the Practice Assessment Document

5 Orientation and the Initial Interview

6 Giving Feedback

7 The Midpoint Interview

8 Supporting the Failing Student

9 The Final Interview

10 The Role of the Sign-off Mentor

11 Mentoring Students with Disabilities

12 Mentoring Challenges

13 Using Simulated Learning

14 Evaluating the Learning Experience

Appendix: The developmental framework to support learning and assessment in practice

Description

Are you mentoring students or other staff?

This is an indispensable handbook for:

  • both new and experienced mentors seeking practical advice

  • academic staff who deliver mentorship programmes

  • link lecturers who support mentors in practice.

Key Features

  • Guidance and tips on supporting and assessing

  • Understanding accountability – mapping to NMC standards

  • Skills focus, using case studies

  • Hints, tips, insights and humour

  • Supporting the student with a disability

  • Using simulated learning

  • The role of the sign-off mentor

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702047725
eBook ISBN:
9780323676021
Paperback ISBN:
9780702039461

About the Authors

Karen Elcock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Practice and Work-based Learning, Practice Education Support Unit, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, Reading, UK

Kath Sharples Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Learning Community Education Advisor, Practice Education Support Unit, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, Brentford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.