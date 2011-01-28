A Nurse's Survival Guide to Mentoring
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Mentoring Today
2 Mentoring and the NMC
3 Preparing for Students
4 Understanding the Practice Assessment Document
5 Orientation and the Initial Interview
6 Giving Feedback
7 The Midpoint Interview
8 Supporting the Failing Student
9 The Final Interview
10 The Role of the Sign-off Mentor
11 Mentoring Students with Disabilities
12 Mentoring Challenges
13 Using Simulated Learning
14 Evaluating the Learning Experience
Appendix: The developmental framework to support learning and assessment in practice
Description
Are you mentoring students or other staff?
This is an indispensable handbook for:
- both new and experienced mentors seeking practical advice
- academic staff who deliver mentorship programmes
- link lecturers who support mentors in practice.
Key Features
- Guidance and tips on supporting and assessing
- Understanding accountability – mapping to NMC standards
- Skills focus, using case studies
- Hints, tips, insights and humour
- Supporting the student with a disability
- Using simulated learning
- The role of the sign-off mentor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 28th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047725
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323676021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702039461
About the Authors
Karen Elcock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Practice and Work-based Learning, Practice Education Support Unit, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, Reading, UK
Kath Sharples Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Learning Community Education Advisor, Practice Education Support Unit, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Thames Valley University, Brentford, UK