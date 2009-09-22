A Nurse's Survival Guide to Critical Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443104176, 9780702033094

A Nurse's Survival Guide to Critical Care

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Edwards Mimma Sabato
eBook ISBN: 9780702033094
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Page Count: 476
Table of Contents

SECTION 1 General principles of critical care

1.1 Introduction 2

1.2 Emergencies and life-threatening complications

SECTION 2 Patient assessment and investigations

2.1 Identification of patient needs/problems

2.2 Assessment

2.3 Haemodynamic monitoring

2.4 Diagnostic procedures

SECTION 3 Critical care interventions

3.1 Medium-technology life-support interventions

3.2 High-technology life-support interventions

3.3 Caring for a critical care patient

3.4 Intubation and ventilation

3.5 Transfer of critical care patients

SECTION 4 Common conditions/reasons for admission

4.1 Principles of cellular death, injury and repair

4.2 Neurological

4.3 Endocrine disorders

4.4 Respiratory

4.5 Cardiovascular

4.6 Renal

4.7 Gastrointestinal (GIT)

4.8 Immunological

4.9 Surgery

4.10 Burns

4.11 Poisoning/overdose

SECTION 5 Psychological and ethical care

5.1 Mental effects of critical care

5.2 Palliative care in critical care

5.3 Professional practice issues

SECTION 6 Pharmacology

6.1 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

6.2 Classification of drugs used in critical care

6.3 Drug calculations

6.4 Nurse prescribing

Conclusion

References


Further reading

Appendix 1 Units of measurement

Appendix 2 Normal values

Appendix 3 Drug measurement and calculations

Glossary

Index

This small, pocket-sized book provides a solid introduction to aspects of care and management in critical care. The book contains not only information on patient assessment, ventilation, haemodynamic monitoring, emergencies, critical care interventions, common conditions and pharmacology, all clearly relating to critical care, but also psychological, professional practice issues, palliative care and caring for relatives. It provides the factual information needed to assist nurses in providing holistic care in the critical care environment, in an accessible format.

  •  Pocket-book format makes the book portable and user-friendly
  • Pull-out boxes highlight hints and tips for practice
  • Diagrams used to explain clearly difficult concepts

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702033094

Sharon Edwards Author

Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Allied Health, Buckinghamshire New University, Uxbridge, UK

Mimma Sabato Author

Barrister

