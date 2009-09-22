A Nurse's Survival Guide to Critical Care
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 General principles of critical care
1.1 Introduction 2
1.2 Emergencies and life-threatening complications
SECTION 2 Patient assessment and investigations
2.1 Identification of patient needs/problems
2.2 Assessment
2.3 Haemodynamic monitoring
2.4 Diagnostic procedures
SECTION 3 Critical care interventions
3.1 Medium-technology life-support interventions
3.2 High-technology life-support interventions
3.3 Caring for a critical care patient
3.4 Intubation and ventilation
3.5 Transfer of critical care patients
SECTION 4 Common conditions/reasons for admission
4.1 Principles of cellular death, injury and repair
4.2 Neurological
4.3 Endocrine disorders
4.4 Respiratory
4.5 Cardiovascular
4.6 Renal
4.7 Gastrointestinal (GIT)
4.8 Immunological
4.9 Surgery
4.10 Burns
4.11 Poisoning/overdose
SECTION 5 Psychological and ethical care
5.1 Mental effects of critical care
5.2 Palliative care in critical care
5.3 Professional practice issues
SECTION 6 Pharmacology
6.1 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
6.2 Classification of drugs used in critical care
6.3 Drug calculations
6.4 Nurse prescribing
Conclusion
References
Further reading
Appendix 1 Units of measurement
Appendix 2 Normal values
Appendix 3 Drug measurement and calculations
Glossary
Index
Description
This small, pocket-sized book provides a solid introduction to aspects of care and management in critical care. The book contains not only information on patient assessment, ventilation, haemodynamic monitoring, emergencies, critical care interventions, common conditions and pharmacology, all clearly relating to critical care, but also psychological, professional practice issues, palliative care and caring for relatives. It provides the factual information needed to assist nurses in providing holistic care in the critical care environment, in an accessible format.
Key Features
- Pocket-book format makes the book portable and user-friendly
- Pull-out boxes highlight hints and tips for practice
- Diagrams used to explain clearly difficult concepts
Details
- 476
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- 22nd September 2009
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780702033094
About the Authors
Sharon Edwards Author
Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Allied Health, Buckinghamshire New University, Uxbridge, UK
Mimma Sabato Author
Barrister