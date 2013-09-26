A New Era of Catecholamines in the Laboratory and Clinic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124115125, 9780124115392

A New Era of Catecholamines in the Laboratory and Clinic, Volume 68

1st Edition

Editors: Lee Eiden
eBook ISBN: 9780124115392
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124115125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

  1. Cellular Dynamics of Catecholamine Release and Re-uptake
    Susan Amara
  2. Catecholamine Metabolism in Hypoxia, Cell Growth, and Neoplastic Disease
    Graeme Eisenhofer
  3. Receptor Regulation and Trafficking
    Jennifer Whistler
  4. Catecholamines and Neurological Disorders
    David S. Goldstein
  5. Catecholamines in Mood Regulation
    Wayne Drevets
  6. Imaging Catecholamine Transporters in Health and Disease
    Eberhard Weihe
  7. Stress-triggered Changes in Peripheral Catecholaminergic Systems
    Richard Kvetnansky
  8. PTSD: Catecholaminergic Influences
    Esther L. Sabban
  9. Neuropeptides and Catecholamine Circuits
    Thomas C. Westfall
  10. Catecholamine Biosynthesis: Genetic, Physiological and Clinical Aspects
    Hiroshi Ichinose
  11. TH: Regulation of Function and Expression
    Akira Nakashima
  12. Catecholamine Systems: Development and Function
    Michael Ugrumov
  13. Imaging Catecholamine Transporters
    Martin Schäfer
  14. Granins, Catecholamines, and the Chromaffin Cell
    Alessandro Bartolomucci
  15. Dopamine Cycling, Storage, & Co-release Mechanisms: Implications for Transmission & Toxicity
    Gonzalo Torres
  16. Catecholamine Metabolism as a Therapeutic Target in PD
    John "Randy" Strong
  17. Novel Approaches for Drug Discovery
    Andrew Emery
  18. Gene Therapy for Movement Disorders Involving Catecholamine Metabolism
    Wuh-Liang "Paul" Hwu
  19. Catecholamines, Neuropeptides, and Schizophrenia
    Vivian Y.H. Hook
  20. Catecholamines and Other Transmitters in Stress
    Tomris Mustafa
  21. Catecholamine / Serotonin Interactions: Systems thinking for brain function and disease
    Julie G. Hensler, Analia Bortolozzi, Philippe De Deurwaerdere and Lynette C. Daws

Description

This new volume of Advances in Pharmacology presents catecholamine symposium proceedings. Chapters cover such topics as cellular dynamics of catecholamine release and re-uptake, catecholamines in mood regulation and imaging catecholamine transporters. With a variety of chapters and the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists and biochemists alike.

Key Features

  • Presents catecholamine symposium proceedings
  • Chapters cover a variety of topics such as cellular dynamics of catecholamine release and re-uptake, catecholamines in mood regulation and imaging catecholamine transporters
  • With the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists and biochemists alike

Readership

Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124115392
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124115125

About the Editors

Lee Eiden Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Regulation, National Institutes of Health, MD, USA

