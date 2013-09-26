A New Era of Catecholamines in the Laboratory and Clinic, Volume 68
1st Edition
Editors: Lee Eiden
eBook ISBN: 9780124115392
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124115125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents
- Cellular Dynamics of Catecholamine Release and Re-uptake
Susan Amara
- Catecholamine Metabolism in Hypoxia, Cell Growth, and Neoplastic Disease
Graeme Eisenhofer
- Receptor Regulation and Trafficking
Jennifer Whistler
- Catecholamines and Neurological Disorders
David S. Goldstein
- Catecholamines in Mood Regulation
Wayne Drevets
- Imaging Catecholamine Transporters in Health and Disease
Eberhard Weihe
- Stress-triggered Changes in Peripheral Catecholaminergic Systems
Richard Kvetnansky
- PTSD: Catecholaminergic Influences
Esther L. Sabban
- Neuropeptides and Catecholamine Circuits
Thomas C. Westfall
- Catecholamine Biosynthesis: Genetic, Physiological and Clinical Aspects
Hiroshi Ichinose
- TH: Regulation of Function and Expression
Akira Nakashima
- Catecholamine Systems: Development and Function
Michael Ugrumov
- Imaging Catecholamine Transporters
Martin Schäfer
- Granins, Catecholamines, and the Chromaffin Cell
Alessandro Bartolomucci
- Dopamine Cycling, Storage, & Co-release Mechanisms: Implications for Transmission & Toxicity
Gonzalo Torres
- Catecholamine Metabolism as a Therapeutic Target in PD
John "Randy" Strong
- Novel Approaches for Drug Discovery
Andrew Emery
- Gene Therapy for Movement Disorders Involving Catecholamine Metabolism
Wuh-Liang "Paul" Hwu
- Catecholamines, Neuropeptides, and Schizophrenia
Vivian Y.H. Hook
- Catecholamines and Other Transmitters in Stress
Tomris Mustafa
- Catecholamine / Serotonin Interactions: Systems thinking for brain function and disease
Julie G. Hensler, Analia Bortolozzi, Philippe De Deurwaerdere and Lynette C. Daws
Description
This new volume of Advances in Pharmacology presents catecholamine symposium proceedings. Chapters cover such topics as cellular dynamics of catecholamine release and re-uptake, catecholamines in mood regulation and imaging catecholamine transporters. With a variety of chapters and the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists and biochemists alike.
Key Features
- Presents catecholamine symposium proceedings
- Chapters cover a variety of topics such as cellular dynamics of catecholamine release and re-uptake, catecholamines in mood regulation and imaging catecholamine transporters
- With the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists and biochemists alike
Readership
Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists
About the Editors
Lee Eiden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Regulation, National Institutes of Health, MD, USA
