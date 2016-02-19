A New Era in Space Transportation
1st Edition
Proceedings of the XXVIIth International Astronautical Congress, Anaheim, 10 - 16 October 1976
A New Era In Space Transportation contains selected papers presented at the 27th International Astronautical Congress, held in Anaheim, California in October 1976. The book presents a survey of the trends and developments in astronomical research in the world. The proceedings cover a variety of points of view on the aspects of space transportation. It is divided into four parts. Part I is devoted to theme sessions, lectures, and a comprehensive look into the American and European programs of space transportation. The second part addresses certain areas in the fields of Engineering and Life Sciences such as Astrodynamics, Bioastronautics, Fluid Dynamics, Materials and Structures, Propulsion, Fluid Dynamics of Planetary Atmospheres, and Laser Uses in Propulsion. Part III deals with Space Technology and Space Systems. The final part focuses on relevant applications like telecommunications, remote sensing of earth resources, and material processing in space. Engineers, astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, industrialists, and researchers in the field of space technology will find this book a good source of information.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Theme Sessions
A New Era of Space Transportation: 7th IAF Invited Lecture
A New Era of Space Transportation-Future Programs
New Era of Space Transportation-Future Programs
Part II. Engineering and Life Sciences
Optimization of Space Trajectories
Joint In-flight Biomedical Experiments Performed during the ASTP Spaceflight
Problems of Creating Closed Biological Life Support Systems
The Magnetosphere
The Participation of the European Space Agency in Atmospheric and Magnetospheric Research
Dynamics and Thermal Structure of Planetary Atmospheres
Materials and Processes for Shuttle Engine, External Tank, and Solid Rocket Booster
Expandable Structures for Spacecraft
Propulsion by Laser Energy Transmission
Laser Propulsion
Part III. Space Technology and Space Systems
Space Shuttle Main Propulsion System
Supervised Experimental and Model Rocketry: The 8th Safety in Youth Rocket Experiments (SYRE) Session
Modern Transponder Technology for Baseline Designs of Data Processing and Switching Communication Satellites
An Exposition of Advanced Large Area Spacecraft Solar Array Technology
Uranium Zirconium Hydride Reactor Space Power Systems
Modular Solar Energy Systems for Future Space Laboratories
Photovoltaic and Thermal Energy Conversion for Solar Power Satellite
Satellite Power Systems for Large-scale Power Generation
Space and Energy
Long Duration Balloon Platform
Some Aspects of Multi-mission Spacecraft Carrier Modernization
Economic Benefits of Improved Meteorological Forecasts - The Construction Industry
Atmospheric Models for Space and Shuttle Design
Spacelab—New Tool for Research and Investigations in Space
Technological and Operational Features of the Araks Experiment
The Information System of Planetary Vehicles and Motion Safety Problems
Part IV. Applications
Multi-spectral and Stereo Imaging on Mars
Apollo - Soyuz Experiments Summary
Planning for the Future Intelsat System
ECS Satellite and Derivatives
The Japanese Broadcast Satellite and Communications Satellite Experiments
Cooperation between U. S. and Europe in Telecommunications Satellite Programs for Mobile Applications
The Communications Technology Satellite Flight Performance
Electric Power Systems for Future Communications Satellites
Analysis of the Symphonic Earth Sensors in Flight Operation-New Earth Sensors
A Survey of U.S. Meteorological Satellite Programs
Future Orbital Active Imaging Microwave Experiments
Multi-band Space Imagery - A Contribution to the Study of Oceanic Dynamics
The Rules of Classification of Water Surface Conditions in Remote Sounding From Space
Materials Processing in Space : A Scientific Overview
Methods Utilized in Evaluating the Profitability of Commercial Space Processing
Contribution of the Spacelab Data Management System to Lower Cost Space Research
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159744
L. G. Napolitano
University of Naples, Naples, Italy