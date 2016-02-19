A New Era In Space Transportation contains selected papers presented at the 27th International Astronautical Congress, held in Anaheim, California in October 1976. The book presents a survey of the trends and developments in astronomical research in the world. The proceedings cover a variety of points of view on the aspects of space transportation. It is divided into four parts. Part I is devoted to theme sessions, lectures, and a comprehensive look into the American and European programs of space transportation. The second part addresses certain areas in the fields of Engineering and Life Sciences such as Astrodynamics, Bioastronautics, Fluid Dynamics, Materials and Structures, Propulsion, Fluid Dynamics of Planetary Atmospheres, and Laser Uses in Propulsion. Part III deals with Space Technology and Space Systems. The final part focuses on relevant applications like telecommunications, remote sensing of earth resources, and material processing in space. Engineers, astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, industrialists, and researchers in the field of space technology will find this book a good source of information.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I. Theme Sessions

A New Era of Space Transportation: 7th IAF Invited Lecture

A New Era of Space Transportation-Future Programs

New Era of Space Transportation-Future Programs

Part II. Engineering and Life Sciences

Optimization of Space Trajectories

Joint In-flight Biomedical Experiments Performed during the ASTP Spaceflight

Problems of Creating Closed Biological Life Support Systems

The Magnetosphere

The Participation of the European Space Agency in Atmospheric and Magnetospheric Research

Dynamics and Thermal Structure of Planetary Atmospheres

Materials and Processes for Shuttle Engine, External Tank, and Solid Rocket Booster

Expandable Structures for Spacecraft

Propulsion by Laser Energy Transmission

Laser Propulsion

Part III. Space Technology and Space Systems

Space Shuttle Main Propulsion System

Supervised Experimental and Model Rocketry: The 8th Safety in Youth Rocket Experiments (SYRE) Session

Modern Transponder Technology for Baseline Designs of Data Processing and Switching Communication Satellites

An Exposition of Advanced Large Area Spacecraft Solar Array Technology

Uranium Zirconium Hydride Reactor Space Power Systems

Modular Solar Energy Systems for Future Space Laboratories

Photovoltaic and Thermal Energy Conversion for Solar Power Satellite

Satellite Power Systems for Large-scale Power Generation

Space and Energy

Long Duration Balloon Platform

Some Aspects of Multi-mission Spacecraft Carrier Modernization

Economic Benefits of Improved Meteorological Forecasts - The Construction Industry

Atmospheric Models for Space and Shuttle Design

Spacelab—New Tool for Research and Investigations in Space

Technological and Operational Features of the Araks Experiment

The Information System of Planetary Vehicles and Motion Safety Problems

Part IV. Applications

Multi-spectral and Stereo Imaging on Mars

Apollo - Soyuz Experiments Summary

Planning for the Future Intelsat System

ECS Satellite and Derivatives

The Japanese Broadcast Satellite and Communications Satellite Experiments

Cooperation between U. S. and Europe in Telecommunications Satellite Programs for Mobile Applications

The Communications Technology Satellite Flight Performance

Electric Power Systems for Future Communications Satellites

Analysis of the Symphonic Earth Sensors in Flight Operation-New Earth Sensors

A Survey of U.S. Meteorological Satellite Programs

Future Orbital Active Imaging Microwave Experiments

Multi-band Space Imagery - A Contribution to the Study of Oceanic Dynamics

The Rules of Classification of Water Surface Conditions in Remote Sounding From Space

Materials Processing in Space : A Scientific Overview

Methods Utilized in Evaluating the Profitability of Commercial Space Processing

Contribution of the Spacelab Data Management System to Lower Cost Space Research