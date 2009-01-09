A Myofascial Approach to Thai Massage
1st Edition
East meets West
Description
In A Myofascial Approach to Thai Massage, the author takes a radically different approach to Thai Massage by redefining the sen lines in myofascial terms. He provides a coherent system illustrating the function and benefits of Thai Massage through its actions on the myofascial network, lymph and blood flow. In addition, the author questions some of the more dubious moves in Thai Massage; looks at the ‘spiritual’ aspects of Thai Massage in terms of presence, attention and the therapist/client relationship; takes a unique view of Thai Massage and opens the way for further exploration of massage in the myofascial field; and includes some examples of working with clients to illustrate the themes. Although specifically about Thai Massage, content covers many aspects of the therapist/patient relationship – well explored in psychotherapy but surprisingly little covered in massage courses.
Key Features
- To support the therapist:
- the book includes references to anatomy, physiology and therapeutic processes such as neuromuscular technique and covers massage and relaxation and the techniques and relationship skills that make good massage.
- the author has distilled the techniques, discarded what he considers dangerous or disturbing for the patient and concentrated on understanding the techniques and ways of working necessary to promote complete relaxation for the client.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Past and present
Chapter 3 Ten sen – West meets East
Chapter 4 Myofascial pathways – East meets West
Chapter 5 The myofascial sen
Chapter 6 Meditation in movement
Chapter 7 Working with health
Chapter 8 A one-and-a-half-hour routine
Chapter 9 Additional techniques and techniques to avoid
Chapter 10 Working as a massage therapist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 9th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042720
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068140
About the Author
Howard Evans
Evans's own training includes Traditional Chinese Medicine, Thai Massage, Advanced Thai Massage, integrative and core process psychotherapy and biodynamic craniosacral therapy. He completed his Masters Degree in Therapeutic Bodywork with a thesis exploring the importance of listening in therapy - whether to the psychological or to the physical organisation of the patient.
He has worked as a therapist since 1992 and has been teaching Thai Massage since 1996. His abiding interest both as a therapist and as a teacher is in the power of deep relaxation and the therapeutic skills required to achieve this state in the patient.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Westminster, London, UK; Private Practitioner in Therapeutic Bodywork