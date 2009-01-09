A Myofascial Approach to Thai Massage

Evans's own training includes Traditional Chinese Medicine, Thai Massage, Advanced Thai Massage, integrative and core process psychotherapy and biodynamic craniosacral therapy. He completed his Masters Degree in Therapeutic Bodywork with a thesis exploring the importance of listening in therapy - whether to the psychological or to the physical organisation of the patient.

He has worked as a therapist since 1992 and has been teaching Thai Massage since 1996. His abiding interest both as a therapist and as a teacher is in the power of deep relaxation and the therapeutic skills required to achieve this state in the patient.