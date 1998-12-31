A Most Delicate Monster
1st Edition
The One-Professional Special Library
Table of Contents
What's so special? The focus; Being part of the whole; The collection; Getting physical; Getting organised; Service; Getting help; Refocusing.
Description
A Most Delicate Monster will be particularly useful for practitioners. The focus is on the running of small special libraries and particularly the one-person library. A professional outlook is maintained without neglecting the full range of tasks required in a one-person library. The practical orientation is supported by the use of checklists. Although the book is written with special librarians in mind, others will find it useful, especially solo librarians.
Readership
Librarians and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 31st December 1998
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634227
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780949060402
Reviews
Although this book is written about special libraries, it contains a great deal of down-to-earth practical advice and common sense for teacher librarians, especially as the one professional in the school library., Access
This book is a welcome addition to the literature on One-Person or SOLO librarianship. …The book is designed to be - and is - very practical. …All chapters have pertinent reading lists and many also contain checklists related to the subject matter. These are very helpful. In addition, there is a select bibliography in the back of the book and a good index., The One-Person Library