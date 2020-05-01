A Modern Introduction to Differential Equations
3rd Edition
Resources
Description
A Modern Introduction to Differential Equations, Third Edition provides an introduction to the basic concepts of differential equations. The book begins by introducing the basic concepts of differential equations, focusing on the analytical, graphical and numerical aspects of first-order equations, including slope fields and phase lines. The comprehensive resource then covers methods of solving second-order homogeneous and nonhomogeneous linear equations with constant coefficients, systems of linear differential equations, the Laplace transform and its applications to the solution of differential equations and systems of differential equations, and systems of nonlinear equations.
Throughout the text, valuable pedagogical features support learning and teaching. Each chapter concludes with a summary of important concepts, and figures and tables are provided to help students visualize or summarize concepts. The book also includes examples and updated exercises drawn from biology, chemistry, and economics, as well as from traditional pure mathematics, physics, and engineering.
Key Features
- Offers an accessible and highly readable resource to engage students
- Introduces qualitative and numerical methods early to build understanding
- Includes a large number of exercises from biology, chemistry, economics, physics and engineering
- Provides exercises that are labeled based on difficulty/sophistication, end-of-chapter summaries and group projects
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of majors, taking courses typically titled: (Introductory) Differential Equations, (Introductory) Partial Differential Equations, Applied Mathematics, Fourier Series and Boundary Value Problems
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Differential Equations
2. First-Order Differential Equations
3. The Numerical Approximation of Solutions
4. Second- and Higher-Order Equations
5. Systems of Linear Differential Equations
6. The Laplace Transform
7. Systems of Nonlinear Differential Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182178
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128182185
About the Author
Henry Ricardo
Henry J. Ricardo works at Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York in Brooklyn, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York, Brooklyn, USA