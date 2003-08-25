A Midwife's Handbook is designed to provide practicing nurse midwives and obstetric nurses with quick access to important clinical information. It is a comprehensive reference that offers brief overviews of pregnancy, the intrapartum and postpartum periods, as well as gynecological and medical conditions that impact childbearing. Complications are described and a brief overview of medical management is included for giving women anticipatory guidance when they are referred for physician care. The midwifery management also incorporates complementary measures such as herbal remedies, reflexology, Chinese medicine and nutritional strategies.