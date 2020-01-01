A MATLAB® Primer for Technical Programming for Materials Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Description
MATLAB® is an ideal tool for technical analysis and calculation, and is renewed and refined regularly. Mastery of MATLAB® is increasingly important in the development of new products in mechanics, electronics chemistry, life sciences, and in modern industry as a whole. Materials sciences widely use computation and specialist programs, but at times need a universal tool for solving problems, such as MATLAB®. Technical Programming for Material Sciences and Engineering draws on examples from the field, to provide programming tools targeted at materials science. It enables non-programmers to master MATLAB® in order to solve problems in materials science. The book assumes only a modest mathematical background, and introduces programming and technical concepts logically. MATLAB® is then used as a tool for subsequent computer solutions, applying the program to mechanical and material science problems. This title offers materials scientists who are non-programming specialists, a coherent and focussed introduction to MATLAB®.
Key Features
- Provides the necessary background, alongside examples drawn from the field, to allow materials scientists to master MATLAB® effectively
- Guides the reader through programming and technical concepts in a logical and coherent manner
- Promotes thorough working familiarity with MATLAB® for materials scientists
- Gives the information needed to write efficient and compact programs to solve problems in materials science, tribology, mechanics of materials, and other material-related disciplines
- Suitable for self-guided mastery of MATLAB® for materials scientists
Readership
Researchers in mechanical and materials engineering, materials scientists, including graduate and postgraduate researchers; technical professionals; instructors teaching courses where MATLAB® is a supplementary tool
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Basics of software for solving material science problems
3. Graphics and presentations
4. Writing programs for technical calculations
5. Curve fit commands and the basic fitting tool
6. ODE-, pdepe-Solvers, PDE Tool with Applications in MSE
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191156
About the Author
Leonid Burstein
Dr Leonid Burstein is an associate staff member of ORT Braude Academic College of Engineering, Department of Software Engineering, in Israel. Prior to this, he taught at the Technion -IIT, at Kinneret Academic College, and at several other academic institution in Western and Lower Galilee in Israel. At various stages he worked at leading research institutions in Russian, Belarus and Ukraine. He has more than 20 years of research experience and 15 years of teaching experience in the fields of material properties, tribology and MATLAB®. He has published widely in the field, including two books published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Staff Member, ORT Braude Academic College of Engineering, Department of Software Engineering, Israel