A Mathematical Kaleidoscope - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563211, 9780857099853

A Mathematical Kaleidoscope

1st Edition

Applications in Industry, Business and Science

Authors: B Conolly S. Vajda
eBook ISBN: 9780857099853
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563211
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
75.44
64.12
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text embodies at advanced and postgraduate level the professional and technical experience of two experienced mathematicians. It covers a wide range of applications relevant in many areas, including actuarial science, communications, engineering, finance, gambling, house purchase, lotteries, management, operational research, pursuit and search.

In mathematical studies drawn from algebra, geometry, analysis, statistics and computational methodology, applications are discussed in separate chapters, each prefaced by a summary of content and relevance. Some branches of the mathematics covered might be regarded as old-fashioned but they are still vigorous and relevant today.

The material is original, either in content, presentations or both, and includes topics not usually found in other texts. It treats serious mathematics respectfully and, if sometimes light in its touch, maintains the instructive tenor.

Key Features

  • Examines a wide range of mathematical applications in many areas, including actuarial science, communications, engineering, finance, gambling, management, operational research, pursuit and search
  • Includes a chapter of ‘mathematical teasers’
  • Each chapter is prefaced by a summary of its context and relevance

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students and graduate students

Table of Contents

Fantasies; Finance; Games; Mathematical programming; Search, pursuit and rational outguessing; Organization and management; Mathematical teasers; Triangular geometry.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099853
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563211

About the Author

B Conolly

Brian Conolly, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics (Operational Research), University of London.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of London

S. Vajda

Steven Vajda, Visiting Professor at Sussex University, formerly Professor of Operational Research, Department of Engineering Production, University of Birmingham.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA

Reviews

One sees the Arm of the Master, that prominent mathematician and teacher Prof. S. Vajda. A nice history of development, internal beauty, solution, applications. Needs not too much subject knowledge, and is interesting for professionals and students., Zentralblatt (European Mathematical Society)
Precise, amusing, reflecting unusual background of the topics and original. The authors are skilful in manipulating mathematical expressions, and readers cannot escape from vigorous mental exercise!, London Mathematical Society
For undergraduates and postgraduates, careers advisors in applied mathematics, statistics, operational research; and professional practice., Financial Risk in Insurance

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.