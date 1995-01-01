A Mathematical Kaleidoscope
1st Edition
Applications in Industry, Business and Science
Description
This text embodies at advanced and postgraduate level the professional and technical experience of two experienced mathematicians. It covers a wide range of applications relevant in many areas, including actuarial science, communications, engineering, finance, gambling, house purchase, lotteries, management, operational research, pursuit and search.
In mathematical studies drawn from algebra, geometry, analysis, statistics and computational methodology, applications are discussed in separate chapters, each prefaced by a summary of content and relevance. Some branches of the mathematics covered might be regarded as old-fashioned but they are still vigorous and relevant today.
The material is original, either in content, presentations or both, and includes topics not usually found in other texts. It treats serious mathematics respectfully and, if sometimes light in its touch, maintains the instructive tenor.
Key Features
- Examines a wide range of mathematical applications in many areas, including actuarial science, communications, engineering, finance, gambling, management, operational research, pursuit and search
- Includes a chapter of ‘mathematical teasers’
- Each chapter is prefaced by a summary of its context and relevance
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students and graduate students
Table of Contents
Fantasies; Finance; Games; Mathematical programming; Search, pursuit and rational outguessing; Organization and management; Mathematical teasers; Triangular geometry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 1st January 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099853
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563211
About the Author
B Conolly
Brian Conolly, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics (Operational Research), University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London
S. Vajda
Steven Vajda, Visiting Professor at Sussex University, formerly Professor of Operational Research, Department of Engineering Production, University of Birmingham.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
One sees the Arm of the Master, that prominent mathematician and teacher Prof. S. Vajda. A nice history of development, internal beauty, solution, applications. Needs not too much subject knowledge, and is interesting for professionals and students., Zentralblatt (European Mathematical Society)
Precise, amusing, reflecting unusual background of the topics and original. The authors are skilful in manipulating mathematical expressions, and readers cannot escape from vigorous mental exercise!, London Mathematical Society
For undergraduates and postgraduates, careers advisors in applied mathematics, statistics, operational research; and professional practice., Financial Risk in Insurance