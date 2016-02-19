A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis
2nd Edition
Description
A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis provides a comprehensive discussion of the techniques of paper chromatography and paper electrophoresis. The book is organized into two parts. Part I on paper chromatography provides a readily accessible source for some of the many uses and adaptations of paper chromatography. An effort has been made to write a practical manual in which tried and proved procedures, employing relatively simple equipment and available reagents, are summarized. Part II on paper electrophoresis discusses basic principles and methodology. The emphasis throughout has been on the separation of protein mixtures, particularly blood serum. This reflects the fact that it is in this particular application that paper electrophoresis has thus far not been challenged by paper chromatography, whereas many of the smaller molecules can be resolved equally well or better by the thus far more widely employed chromatographic procedures.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Paper Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Paper Chromatography
III. General Methods
IV. Quantitative Methods
V. Amino Acids, Amines, and Proteins
Section I: Amino Acids and Peptides
Section II: Amino Acid Derivatives
Section III: Amines
Section IV: Separation of Proteins
VI. Carbohydrates
Section I: General Procedure
Section II: Simple Sugars and Disaccharides
Section III : Oligo- and Polysaccharides
Section IV: Sugar Phosphates and Other Substituted Sugars
Section V: Miscellaneous Derived Sugars
VII. Aliphatic Acids
Section I: Volatile Aliphatic Acids (C1 — C9)
Section II: Non-Volatile Water-Soluble Aliphatic Acids
Section III: α-Keto Acids
Section IV: Higher Fatty Acids
Section V: Miscellaneous Lipids
VIII. Steroids and Bile Acids
Section I: Steroids
Section II: Bile Acids
IX. Purines, Pyrimidines and Related Substances
Section I: General Directions
Section II: Detailed Experimental Procedures
X. Phenols, Aromatic Acids, andPorphyrins
Section I: Phenols and Aromatic Acids
Section II: Porphyrins
XI. Miscellaneous Organic Substances
Alcohols
Ketones and Aldehydes
Sulfa Drugs
Barbiturates
Adrenaline and Related Compounds
Alkaloids
Chlorogenic and Caffeic Acids
Nicotinic Acid and Related Compounds
Color Reagent for Isonicotinoyl Hydrazide
Tryptophan and Indoleacetic Acid Derivatives
Imidazoles
Urea, Creatine, Creatinine, etc.
Methylol Compounds
Thioureas
Phospholipids and Their Nitrogenous Constituents
Miscellaneous Organic Bases
Chloroplast, Anthraquinone, and Other Pigments
Coumarins and Related Compounds
Flavonoid Pigments
Tannins
Acridines
Flavin Derivatives
Natural Pterins and Synthetic Derivatives
pH Indicators and Other Dyes
Coal Tar Colors
Photographic Developers
Organic Insecticides
Polyamides (Nylons)
Natural Rubber and Resins
Naphthoquinones
Guanidine Derivatives
XII. Antibiotics and Vitamins
Section I: Antibiotics
Section II: Vitamins
Section III: Plant Growth Substances
XIII. Inorganic Separations
Part II. Paper Electrophoresis
Introduction
XIV. General Theory
Adsorption
Partition Chromatography
Membrane
Polarization
XV. Methods
General Considerations
Closed Strip Method
Open Strip Techniques
Hanging Strip Method
Summary
XVI. Two Dimensional Technique
Closed Sheet Method
Hanging Sheet Method
Combination of Electrophoresis and Chromatography
XVII. Continuous Electrophoresis
XVIII. Some Quantitative Considerations
Appendix
Electrolytes Commonly Employed in Paper Electrophoresis
Dyeing
Procedures
Bibliography
Part I
Part II
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276809