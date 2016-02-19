A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483231013, 9781483276809

A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard J. Block Emmett L. Durrum Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483276809
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 722
Description

A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis provides a comprehensive discussion of the techniques of paper chromatography and paper electrophoresis. The book is organized into two parts. Part I on paper chromatography provides a readily accessible source for some of the many uses and adaptations of paper chromatography. An effort has been made to write a practical manual in which tried and proved procedures, employing relatively simple equipment and available reagents, are summarized. Part II on paper electrophoresis discusses basic principles and methodology. The emphasis throughout has been on the separation of protein mixtures, particularly blood serum. This reflects the fact that it is in this particular application that paper electrophoresis has thus far not been challenged by paper chromatography, whereas many of the smaller molecules can be resolved equally well or better by the thus far more widely employed chromatographic procedures.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Paper Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Paper Chromatography

III. General Methods

IV. Quantitative Methods

V. Amino Acids, Amines, and Proteins

Section I: Amino Acids and Peptides

Section II: Amino Acid Derivatives

Section III: Amines

Section IV: Separation of Proteins

VI. Carbohydrates

Section I: General Procedure

Section II: Simple Sugars and Disaccharides

Section III : Oligo- and Polysaccharides

Section IV: Sugar Phosphates and Other Substituted Sugars

Section V: Miscellaneous Derived Sugars

VII. Aliphatic Acids

Section I: Volatile Aliphatic Acids (C1 — C9)

Section II: Non-Volatile Water-Soluble Aliphatic Acids

Section III: α-Keto Acids

Section IV: Higher Fatty Acids

Section V: Miscellaneous Lipids

VIII. Steroids and Bile Acids

Section I: Steroids

Section II: Bile Acids

IX. Purines, Pyrimidines and Related Substances

Section I: General Directions

Section II: Detailed Experimental Procedures

X. Phenols, Aromatic Acids, andPorphyrins

Section I: Phenols and Aromatic Acids

Section II: Porphyrins

XI. Miscellaneous Organic Substances

Alcohols

Ketones and Aldehydes

Sulfa Drugs

Barbiturates

Adrenaline and Related Compounds

Alkaloids

Chlorogenic and Caffeic Acids

Nicotinic Acid and Related Compounds

Color Reagent for Isonicotinoyl Hydrazide

Tryptophan and Indoleacetic Acid Derivatives

Imidazoles

Urea, Creatine, Creatinine, etc.

Methylol Compounds

Thioureas

Phospholipids and Their Nitrogenous Constituents

Miscellaneous Organic Bases

Chloroplast, Anthraquinone, and Other Pigments

Coumarins and Related Compounds

Flavonoid Pigments

Tannins

Acridines

Flavin Derivatives

Natural Pterins and Synthetic Derivatives

pH Indicators and Other Dyes

Coal Tar Colors

Photographic Developers

Organic Insecticides

Polyamides (Nylons)

Natural Rubber and Resins

Naphthoquinones

Guanidine Derivatives

XII. Antibiotics and Vitamins

Section I: Antibiotics

Section II: Vitamins

Section III: Plant Growth Substances

XIII. Inorganic Separations

Part II. Paper Electrophoresis

Introduction

XIV. General Theory

Adsorption

Partition Chromatography

Membrane

Polarization

XV. Methods

General Considerations

Closed Strip Method

Open Strip Techniques

Hanging Strip Method

Summary

XVI. Two Dimensional Technique

Closed Sheet Method

Hanging Sheet Method

Combination of Electrophoresis and Chromatography

XVII. Continuous Electrophoresis

XVIII. Some Quantitative Considerations

Appendix

Electrolytes Commonly Employed in Paper Electrophoresis

Dyeing

Procedures

Bibliography

Part I

Part II

Author Index

Subject Index

