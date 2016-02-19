A Manual of Paper Chromatography and Paper Electrophoresis provides a comprehensive discussion of the techniques of paper chromatography and paper electrophoresis. The book is organized into two parts. Part I on paper chromatography provides a readily accessible source for some of the many uses and adaptations of paper chromatography. An effort has been made to write a practical manual in which tried and proved procedures, employing relatively simple equipment and available reagents, are summarized. Part II on paper electrophoresis discusses basic principles and methodology. The emphasis throughout has been on the separation of protein mixtures, particularly blood serum. This reflects the fact that it is in this particular application that paper electrophoresis has thus far not been challenged by paper chromatography, whereas many of the smaller molecules can be resolved equally well or better by the thus far more widely employed chromatographic procedures.