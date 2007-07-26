A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology
7th Edition
Book and Website
Description
If you need a working knowledge of orthopaedic terminology—whether you're transcriptionist or insurance adjuster, surgeon or radiologist—you won't want to be without this well-organized collection of terms, acronyms, and codes. Now in 7th edition, the book comes complete with both print and online access for quick searches and download to handheld. This edition is completely updated to include the terms related to the latest procedures, materials, devices, classification systems, and technologies. With new chapters on such hot topics as Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Research, and Laboratory Evaluations, this is the only reference you'll need to stay abreast of all the latest terminology.
Key Features
- Find information quickly with chapters Organized by topic for easy reference.
- Access information anywhere ther's an internet connection via the fully searchable web version.
- Maximize reimbursement with a full appendix of ICD Codes.
- Take your reference with you thanks to Pocket Consult Technology for ultimate portability.
- Keep ahead of the curve with new chapters on Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Research, and Laboratory Evaluations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 26th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323045032
About the Authors
Fred Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, Orthopaedics, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
Carolyn Blauvelt
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Writer-Editor, Medical-Dental Publications, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, National Naval Medical Center; Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland
