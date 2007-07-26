A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323045032

A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology

7th Edition

Book and Website

Authors: Fred Nelson Carolyn Blauvelt
Paperback ISBN: 9780323045032
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th July 2007
Page Count: 496
Description

If you need a working knowledge of orthopaedic terminology—whether you're transcriptionist or insurance adjuster, surgeon or radiologist—you won't want to be without this well-organized collection of terms, acronyms, and codes. Now in 7th edition, the book comes complete with both print and online access for quick searches and download to handheld. This edition is completely updated to include the terms related to the latest procedures, materials, devices, classification systems, and technologies. With new chapters on such hot topics as Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Research, and Laboratory Evaluations, this is the only reference you'll need to stay abreast of all the latest terminology.

Key Features

  • Find information quickly with chapters Organized by topic for easy reference.
  • Access information anywhere ther's an internet connection via the fully searchable web version.
  • Maximize reimbursement with a full appendix of ICD Codes.
  • Take your reference with you thanks to Pocket Consult Technology for ultimate portability.
  • Keep ahead of the curve with new chapters on Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Research, and Laboratory Evaluations.

About the Authors

Fred Nelson

Emeritus, Orthopaedics, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan

Carolyn Blauvelt

Formerly Writer-Editor, Medical-Dental Publications, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, National Naval Medical Center; Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland

