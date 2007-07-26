A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology

If you need a working knowledge of orthopaedic terminology—whether you're transcriptionist or insurance adjuster, surgeon or radiologist—you won't want to be without this well-organized collection of terms, acronyms, and codes. Now in 7th edition, the book comes complete with both print and online access for quick searches and download to handheld. This edition is completely updated to include the terms related to the latest procedures, materials, devices, classification systems, and technologies. With new chapters on such hot topics as Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Research, and Laboratory Evaluations, this is the only reference you'll need to stay abreast of all the latest terminology.