A Manual of Adverse Drug Interactions - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780444824066, 9780080525839

A Manual of Adverse Drug Interactions

5th Edition

Authors: J.P. Griffin P.F. D'Arcy
eBook ISBN: 9780080525839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824066
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th November 1997
Page Count: 649
Description

For twenty years this book, now in its 5th edition, has provided information on adverse drug interactions that is unrivalled in coverage and scholarship.

Adverse drug reactions, many of them ascribable to interactions with other drugs or with chemical substances in food or the environment, are thought to cause or complicate one in twenty of hospital admissions.

The book is conveniently divided into two parts: Part 1 comments on drug interactions and their mechanisms, on a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic level, while Part 2 consists of drug interaction tables, divided and subdivided into categories of disorders, and the drugs used in the treatment of these disorders.

If safety in drugs is to improve, education of prescribers is vitally important. This book, with its up-to-date and coordinated approach, serves that purpose well. The real threat, as the authors remind us, is the ignorance of practitioners, not the drug itself. The volume is therefore an essential addition to the shelves of those responsible for the prescription of drugs, in order to prevent a potential backlash when used in combination with other drugs or chemical substances.

Readership

For the pharmaceutical and general medical industry, clinical pharmacologists and toxicologists.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. Part 1: Commentary on Drug Interactions and their Mechanisms. Pharmacokinetic drug interactions. Pharmacodynamic drug interactions. Part 2: Drug Interaction Tables. Drug interactions with agents used to treat gastrointestinal disease. Drug interactions with agents used in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Drug interactions with agents used in respiratory disease. Drug interactions with agents used in the treatment of CNS disorders. Drug interactions with antimicrobial agents. Drug interactions with agents used to treat endocrine disorders. Drug interactions with oral contraceptives. Drug interactions with agents used in immunosuppression and cancer chemotheraphy. Drug interactions with aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents. Drug interactions with vaccines and interferon. Drug interactions with agents used in anaesthesia. Drug interactions with herbal remedies. Drug interactions with medicinal plastics. Drug interactions with alcohol. Nutrient-drug interactions. Recent and unconfirmed drug interactions. Index.

About the Author

J.P. Griffin

Affiliations and Expertise

Quartermans, Digswell Lane, Digswell, Welwyn, Hertfordshire, AL6 1SP, United Kingdom

P.F. D'Arcy

Affiliations and Expertise

The Queen's University of Belfast, School of Pharmacy, Medical Biology Centre, 97 Lisburn Road, Belfast BT9 7BL, Northern Ireland

Reviews

@from:J. Mucklow @qu:...As a reference book, Griffin & Darcy is a tour de force....it is not simply a catalogue; they have preserved a critical perspective throughout, distinguishing between interactions that are of clinical significance, and those that are not. @source:British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology @from:R. Bass @qu:...this book, now in it's fifth edition, has provided information on adverse drug interactions, that is unrivalled in coverage and scholarship. @source:Adverse Drug Reactions and Toxicological Reviews Vol.16, No. 4 @from:P. Sanghani @qu:...The review is presented in a format which continues to appeal to the scientist and practitioner.
...This expert text is comprehensively referenced and should prove popular with its fine layout and prudent content. @source:International Journal of Pharmaceutics

