A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detection and Defense - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128029275, 9780128029466

A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detection and Defense

1st Edition

Authors: O.A. Akanbi Iraj Sadegh Amiri E. Fazeldehkordi
eBook ISBN: 9780128029466
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 8th December 2014
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
52.46
52.46
55.96
52.46
52.46
55.96
42.99
32.24
32.24
34.39
32.24
32.24
34.39
53.95
40.46
40.46
43.16
40.46
40.46
43.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Phishing is one of the most widely-perpetrated forms of cyber attack, used to gather sensitive information such as credit card numbers, bank account numbers, and user logins and passwords, as well as other information entered via a web site. The authors of A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detetion and Defense have conducted research to demonstrate how a machine learning algorithm can be used as an effective and efficient tool in detecting phishing websites and designating them as information security threats. This methodology can prove useful to a wide variety of businesses and organizations who are seeking solutions to this long-standing threat. A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detetion and Defense also provides information security researchers with a starting point for leveraging the machine algorithm approach as a solution to other information security threats.

Key Features

  • Discover novel research into the uses of machine-learning principles and algorithms to detect and prevent phishing attacks
  • Help your business or organization avoid costly damage from phishing sources
  • Gain insight into machine-learning strategies for facing a variety of information security threats

Table of Contents

  • Abstract
  • List of Abbreviation
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Abstract
    • 1.1. Introduction
    • 1.2. Problem background
    • 1.3. Problem statement
    • 1.4. Purpose of study
    • 1.5. Project objectives
    • 1.6. Scope of study
    • 1.7. The significance of study
    • 1.8. Organization of report
  • Chapter 2: Literature Review
    • Abstract
    • 2.1. Introduction
    • 2.2. Phishing
    • 2.3. Existing anti-phishing approaches
    • 2.4. Existing techniques
    • 2.5. Design of classifiers
    • 2.6. Normalization
    • 2.7. Related work
    • 2.8. Summary
  • Chapter 3: Research Methodology
    • Abstract
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. Research framework
    • 3.3. Research design
    • 3.4. Dataset
    • 3.5. Summary
  • Chapter 4: Feature Extraction
    • Abstract
    • 4.1. Introduction
    • 4.2. Dataset processing
    • 4.3. Dataset division
    • 4.4. Summary
  • Chapter 5: Implementation and Result
    • Abstract
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. An overview of the investigation
    • 5.3. Training and testing model (baseline model)
    • 5.4. Ensemble design and voting scheme
    • 5.5. Comparative study
    • 5.6. Summary
  • Chapter 6: Conclusions
    • Abstract
    • 6.1. Concluding remarks
    • 6.2. Research contribution
    • 6.3. Research implication
    • 6.4. Recommendations for future research
    • 6.5. Closing note
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2015
Published:
8th December 2014
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780128029466

About the Author

O.A. Akanbi

O.A. Akanbi received his B. Sc. (Hons, Information Technology – Software Engineering) from Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia, M. Sc. in Information Security from University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and he is presently a graduate student in Computer Science at Texas Tech University His area of research is in CyberSecurity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate student in Computer Science at Texas Tech University

Iraj Sadegh Amiri

Dr. Iraj Sadegh Amiri received his B. Sc (Applied Physics) from Public University of Urmia, Iran in 2001 and a gold medalist M. Sc. in optics from University Technology Malaysia (UTM), in 2009. He was awarded a PhD degree in photonics in Jan 2014. He has published well over 350 academic publications since the 2012s in optical soliton communications, laser physics, photonics, optics and nanotechnology engineering. Currently he is a senior lecturer in University of Malaysia (UM), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Affiliations and Expertise

B. Sc in Applied Physics (Urmia University, Iran), M. Sc in Optics and Optoelectronics (University Technology Malaysia (UTM)), PhD in Photonics (University Technology Malaysia (UTM)), Postdoctoral Researcher in Experimental Physics and Photonics (University of Malaya (UM)), Senior Lecturer in Experimental Physics and Photonics (University of Malaya (UM))

E. Fazeldehkordi

E. Fazeldehkordi received her Associate’s Degree in Computer Hardware from the University of Science and Technology, Tehran, Iran, B. Sc (Electrical Engineering-Electronics) from Azad University of Tafresh, Iran, and M. Sc. in Information Security from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). She currently conducts research in information security and has recently published her research on Mobile Ad Hoc Network Security using CreateSpace.

Affiliations and Expertise

Information Security researcher

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.