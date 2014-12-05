A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detection and Defense

Phishing is one of the most widely-perpetrated forms of cyber attack, used to gather sensitive information such as credit card numbers, bank account numbers, and user logins and passwords, as well as other information entered via a web site. The authors of A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detetion and Defense have conducted research to demonstrate how a machine learning algorithm can be used as an effective and efficient tool in detecting phishing websites and designating them as information security threats. This methodology can prove useful to a wide variety of businesses and organizations who are seeking solutions to this long-standing threat. A Machine-Learning Approach to Phishing Detetion and Defense also provides information security researchers with a starting point for leveraging the machine algorithm approach as a solution to other information security threats.