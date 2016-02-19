A Life Full of Meaning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114163, 9781483138015

A Life Full of Meaning

1st Edition

Some Suggestions and Some Material for the Future Training of Youth Leaders

Authors: R. W. J. Keeble
eBook ISBN: 9781483138015
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 238
Description

A Life Full of Meaning: Some Suggestions and Some Material for the Future Training of Youth Leaders is an attempt at comprehensive thinking about the training of youth leaders. There are two key words, "training" and "leaders", and both are capable of several meanings. For many, "training" implies the learning of routines of universal application, short cuts, techniques, and drill. But techniques, though often important, are never enough in human situations; here, personal quality counts supremely and. The author emphasizes the continued personal growth of the leader and encourages thoughtful attitudes and sensitive understanding. Equally, "leadership" is not something unitary and constant. The book interprets in contemporary terms what is meant by training and leadership for youth workers, what is involved in terms of experience, skill, study, and reflection. This book will prove to be a valuable stimulus and guide to all who have at heart the interests of the Youth Service.

Table of Contents


Foreword

A Commendation

Acknowledgments

Note

Chapter 1. Training for Personal Growth

Chapter 2. Growing into Persons

Chapter 3. Leadership under Scrutiny

Chapter 4. "Not Group Work Again?"

Chapter 5. Means to Meaning

Chapter 6. Too Small by Half

Chapter 7. World-Makers and World-Shakers

Chapter 8. "Operating a Structure"

Chapter 9. Developing the Skills

Chapter 10. Full Spiral

Appendix 1. How Good is the Social Side of My Club

Appendix 2. Strangers and Sojourners

Appendix 3. Common Training—But First Common Thinking


Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138015

R. W. J. Keeble

