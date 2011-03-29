A Librarian’s Guide on How to Publish - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346197, 9781780632612

A Librarian’s Guide on How to Publish

1st Edition

Authors: Srecko Jelusic Ivanka Stricevic
eBook ISBN: 9781780632612
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346197
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 29th March 2011
Page Count: 166
Table of Contents

Figures and tables

Acknowledgements

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

The aim of the book

Background

Organisation of the book

Chapter 2: Brief overview of the history of publishing

Abstract:

Clay tablets

Scrolls and codices

Print

Chapter 3: Technology-driven publishing and libraries

Abstract:

Publishing and technology

The e-transition in publishing

E-publishing and libraries

Chapter 4: An overview of publishing fields and publishing capital

Abstract:

Economic capital

Human capital

Symbolic capital

Intellectual capital

Chapter 5: Basics of the library publishing chain

Abstract:

Where to start and how to manage the process

Why publish?

Who is the audience for library publications?

What do libraries publish?

Print or electronic?

Why is an editorial board important?

The publishing plan

Manuscript selection

Authors’ contracts

Layout

Print publishing

Electronic publishing

Distribution by the library

Distribution by a retailer

Chapter 6: Basic professions in publishing applied to library publishing

Abstract:

Publishing as adding value

Publisher

Editorial board

Editor

Graphic editor

Rewriter

Reviewer

Translator

Language (copy) editor

Proofreader

Designer

Statement of responsibility

Final notes on basic professions in library publishing

Chapter 7: Variety in library publishing

Abstract:

Library types

Digital libraries

National libraries

Research and university libraries

Special libraries

School libraries

Public libraries

Library associations as publishers

Concluding remarks concerning all types of library

Chapter 8: Relations with other publishers

Abstract:

Co-publishing

Libraries as partners in co-publishing

Chapter 9: Conclusions

Appendix 1: Checklist for library strategic plan development

References

Index

Appendix 2: What to consider for future publishing projects

Description

A Librarian’s Guide on How to Publish discusses the publishing strategies needed for the development of skills that are essential for successful job requirements and the production of quality print and electronic publications. The book serves as a useful guide indicating the main principles of professional library publishing activities in both print and virtual environments. A number of library activities are, in fact, publishing, and requires librarians to have the knowledge and skills in order to manage it. With the wide use of web sites, these competencies are becoming indispensable. Whether it is publishing catalogues of their collections, selected bibliographies, exhibition catalogues, or journals. The Internet has transformed libraries’ web pages into real publishing projects.

Key Features

  • Enables librarians to undertake successful publishing projects
  • Helps librarians to avoid professional mistakes which can be a challenge for library image and cause financial loses
  • Equips managers with the skills for supervising the main publishing process outcomes

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632612
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346197

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Srecko Jelusic Author

Srecko Jelusic is currently vice rector in charge of international relations, publishing and the library at the University of Zadar, Croatia. He is an expert in research methods, information society issues, publishing and bookselling processes and the sociology of a book. Previously he managed the University library in Rijeka and worked as independent publisher. He has been editing books and magazines for many years.

Ivanka Stricevic Author

Ivanka Stricevic is assistant professor at the University of Zadar, Croatia, The LIS Department. She is an expert in information systems in education, literacies in the digital age and the library users' needs. Before teaching at the University she worked as the manager of library services for youth in public libraries. She has wide expertise in editing professional books and journals and managing national and international LIS associations and projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zadar, Croatia

