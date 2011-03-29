A Librarian’s Guide on How to Publish
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Figures and tables
Acknowledgements
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
The aim of the book
Background
Organisation of the book
Chapter 2: Brief overview of the history of publishing
Abstract:
Clay tablets
Scrolls and codices
Chapter 3: Technology-driven publishing and libraries
Abstract:
Publishing and technology
The e-transition in publishing
E-publishing and libraries
Chapter 4: An overview of publishing fields and publishing capital
Abstract:
Economic capital
Human capital
Symbolic capital
Intellectual capital
Chapter 5: Basics of the library publishing chain
Abstract:
Where to start and how to manage the process
Why publish?
Who is the audience for library publications?
What do libraries publish?
Print or electronic?
Why is an editorial board important?
The publishing plan
Manuscript selection
Authors’ contracts
Layout
Print publishing
Electronic publishing
Distribution by the library
Distribution by a retailer
Chapter 6: Basic professions in publishing applied to library publishing
Abstract:
Publishing as adding value
Publisher
Editorial board
Editor
Graphic editor
Rewriter
Reviewer
Translator
Language (copy) editor
Proofreader
Designer
Statement of responsibility
Final notes on basic professions in library publishing
Chapter 7: Variety in library publishing
Abstract:
Library types
Digital libraries
National libraries
Research and university libraries
Special libraries
School libraries
Public libraries
Library associations as publishers
Concluding remarks concerning all types of library
Chapter 8: Relations with other publishers
Abstract:
Co-publishing
Libraries as partners in co-publishing
Chapter 9: Conclusions
Appendix 1: Checklist for library strategic plan development
References
Index
Appendix 2: What to consider for future publishing projects
Description
A Librarian’s Guide on How to Publish discusses the publishing strategies needed for the development of skills that are essential for successful job requirements and the production of quality print and electronic publications. The book serves as a useful guide indicating the main principles of professional library publishing activities in both print and virtual environments. A number of library activities are, in fact, publishing, and requires librarians to have the knowledge and skills in order to manage it. With the wide use of web sites, these competencies are becoming indispensable. Whether it is publishing catalogues of their collections, selected bibliographies, exhibition catalogues, or journals. The Internet has transformed libraries’ web pages into real publishing projects.
Key Features
- Enables librarians to undertake successful publishing projects
- Helps librarians to avoid professional mistakes which can be a challenge for library image and cause financial loses
- Equips managers with the skills for supervising the main publishing process outcomes
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 29th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632612
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346197
About the Authors
Srecko Jelusic Author
Srecko Jelusic is currently vice rector in charge of international relations, publishing and the library at the University of Zadar, Croatia. He is an expert in research methods, information society issues, publishing and bookselling processes and the sociology of a book. Previously he managed the University library in Rijeka and worked as independent publisher. He has been editing books and magazines for many years.
Ivanka Stricevic Author
Ivanka Stricevic is assistant professor at the University of Zadar, Croatia, The LIS Department. She is an expert in information systems in education, literacies in the digital age and the library users' needs. Before teaching at the University she worked as the manager of library services for youth in public libraries. She has wide expertise in editing professional books and journals and managing national and international LIS associations and projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zadar, Croatia