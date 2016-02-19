A Laboratory Manual of Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
A Laboratory Manual of Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry, Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of protein chemistry. This book discusses the simple and accurate methods of estimating specific proteins.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the composition of acids and experimental conditions for the acid hydrolysis of proteins. This text then examines the advantages of high-voltage electrophoresis for amino acid analysis, which are paralleled by equal advantages in the peptide separation field. Other chapters consider the simple technique of estimating specific proteins, which is one of several based on the phenomenon of antigen-antibody precipitation in gels. This book discusses as well the summations of analyses in weight percentages of the various residues and of the nitrogen of each constituent. The final chapter deals with the electrical properties of molecules.
This book is a valuable resource for physicists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Chapter
Dedication
Preface to Volume 4
Preface to Volumes 1, 2 and 3
1 The Estimation of Thiol and Disulfide Groups
2 Micro Techniques for Amino Acid Analysis and Peptide Separation Based on High-Voltage Electrophoresis
3 Estimation of Specific Proteins in Mixtures by a Gel Precipitation Method
4 Thermal Polycondensation of a-Amino Acids
5 The Amino Acid Composition of Selected Proteins and Polypeptides
6 Dielectric Measurements of Proteins
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185644