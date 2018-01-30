A Laboratory Manual for Forensic Anthropology
1st Edition
Description
A Laboratory Manual for Forensic Anthropology approaches forensic anthropology as a modern and well-developed science, and includes consideration of forensic anthropology within the broader forensic science community, with extensive use of case studies and recent research, technology and challenges that are applied in field and lab contexts. This book covers all practical aspects of forensic anthropology, from field recoveries, to lab analyses, emphasizing hands-on activities. Topics include human osteology and odontology, examination methods, medicolegal significance, scene processing methods, forensic taphonomy, skeletal processing and sampling, sex estimation, ancestry estimation, age estimation, stature estimation, skeletal variation, trauma analysis, and personal identification.
Although some aspects are specific to the United States, the vast majority of the material is internationally-relevant and therefore suitable for forensic anthropology courses in other countries.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive lab manual that is applicable to coursework in forensic anthropology and archaeology
- Covers all practical aspects of forensic anthropology, from field recoveries, to lab analyses
- Includes discussions of human osteology and odontology, examination methods, medicolegal significance, scene processing methods, forensic taphonomy, skeletal processing and sampling, sex estimation, and more
- Emphasizes best practices in the field, providing an approach that is in line with today's professional forensic anthropology
Readership
Introductory and/or upper-division courses in forensic anthropology, also well-suited for forensic anthropology courses taught in forensic science programs. Supplemental reference for other courses involving human identification, skeletal biology, or human osteology, and as a general reference for professionals with limited training in forensic anthropology, including physical anthropologists trained in other areas of the field (such as paleoanthropology or primatology), archaeologists, forensic scientists, dentists, pathologists, crime and death scene investigators, law enforcement, and legal professionals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Human Osteology and Odontology
3. Examination Methods
4. Medicolegal Significance
5. Forensic Taphonomy
6. Forensic Archaeology and Scene Processing
7. Processing and Preparing Remains
8. Sex Estimation
9. Ancestry Estimation
10. Age Estimation
11. Stature Estimation
12. Individual Skeletal Variation
13. Analysis of Skeletal Trauma
14. Personal Identification
15. Miscellaneous Topics and Final Case Exercise
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123300
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122013
About the Author
Angi Christensen
Dr. Christensen is Forensic Anthropologist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. She is also an adjunct professor in the Forensic Science Program at George Mason University. Angi received her PhD in Anthropology from The University of Tennessee in 2003, and was certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology in 2012. Dr. Christensen is a co-author of the award-winning textbook Forensic Anthropology: Current Methods and Practice, as well as a co-founder and Editor of the journal Forensic Anthropology. Her research interests include methods of personal identification, skeletal trauma analysis, and skeletal imaging. She has published numerous research papers in journals including the Journal of Forensic Sciences, American Journal of Physical Anthropology, Journal of Forensic Radiology and Imaging, Journal of Forensic Identification, Forensic Science International, Forensic Science Medicine & Pathology, and the Journal of Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Anthropologist, Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory, Quantico, VA, USA
Nicholas Passalacqua
Dr. Passalacqua is an Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator at Western Carolina University. Prior to arriving at WCU Dr. Passalacqua worked as a deploying forensic anthropologist with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency - Laboratory. Nicholas received his Ph.D. in Anthropology from Michigan State in 2012; and was certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology in 2016. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-founder and editor of the journal Forensic Anthropology. His research interests include age at death estimation, skeletal trauma analysis, and ethics. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-author of the award-winning textbook: Forensic Anthropology: Current Methods and Practice, and has numerous publications in such journals as: The Journal of Forensic Sciences, The International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, and The American Journal of Physical Anthropology, as well as chapters in such books as: Skeletal trauma analysis: Case studies in context, The analysis of burned human remains, Age estimation of the human skeleton, and A companion to forensic anthropology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator, Western Carolina University, USA