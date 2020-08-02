A Laboratory Guide to the Tight Junction

A Laboratory Guide to the Paracellular Channel offers broad coverage of the unique methods required to investigate its characteristics. The methods are described in detail, including its biochemical and biophysical principles, step-by-step process, data analysis, troubleshooting, and optimization. The coverage includes various cell, tissue, and animal models.

Chapter one provides the foundations of ion transport across cell membrane and tight junction. Chapter two covers the Biochemical approaches for paracellular channels and it’s followed by chapter three providing the Biophysical approaches. Chapter four describes and discusses Fixation approaches while chapter 5 describes Tissue preparation. Chapter 6 discusses Light microscopy, while chapter 7 presents the Electron microscopy approach. Chapter 8 covers Transgenic manipulation, including DNA and siRNA, Mutagenesis, Retroviral, Lentiviral, and Adenoviral infection. Chapter 9 covers transgenic manipulation in mice, including: Knockout, Knockin, siRNA knockdown, GFP/LacZ reporter, and Crispr. The final chapter discusses the future developments of new approaches for paracellular channel research.

Researchers and advanced students in bioscience working on understanding in depth the intercellular channel will benefit from the detailed methods. Clinicians and pathologists interested in tissue barrier diseases will also benefit from the biochemical and biophysical foundations of paracellular channels, and their connection to disease states.