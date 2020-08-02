A Laboratory Guide to the Tight Junction
1st Edition
Description
A Laboratory Guide to the Paracellular Channel offers broad coverage of the unique methods required to investigate its characteristics. The methods are described in detail, including its biochemical and biophysical principles, step-by-step process, data analysis, troubleshooting, and optimization. The coverage includes various cell, tissue, and animal models.
Chapter one provides the foundations of ion transport across cell membrane and tight junction. Chapter two covers the Biochemical approaches for paracellular channels and it’s followed by chapter three providing the Biophysical approaches. Chapter four describes and discusses Fixation approaches while chapter 5 describes Tissue preparation. Chapter 6 discusses Light microscopy, while chapter 7 presents the Electron microscopy approach. Chapter 8 covers Transgenic manipulation, including DNA and siRNA, Mutagenesis, Retroviral, Lentiviral, and Adenoviral infection. Chapter 9 covers transgenic manipulation in mice, including: Knockout, Knockin, siRNA knockdown, GFP/LacZ reporter, and Crispr. The final chapter discusses the future developments of new approaches for paracellular channel research.
Researchers and advanced students in bioscience working on understanding in depth the intercellular channel will benefit from the detailed methods. Clinicians and pathologists interested in tissue barrier diseases will also benefit from the biochemical and biophysical foundations of paracellular channels, and their connection to disease states.
Key Features
- Provides consistent and detailed research methods
- Covers various cell, tissue, and animal models
- Methods include step by step guidance from beginner to more sophisticated levels
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in biomedical sciences, cell biology, physiology, pathology and pharmacology. Clinicians and pathologists interested in tissue barrier diseases
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Biochemical approaches for paracellular channels
3. Biophysical approaches for paracellular channels
4. Fixation approaches for paracellular channels
5. Tissue preparation approaches for paracellular channels
6. Light microscopy for paracellular channels
7. Electron microscopy for paracellular channels
8. Transgenic manipulation of paracellular channels in cells
9. Transgenic manipulation of paracellular channels in mice
10. Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186473
About the Author
Jianghui Hou
Jianghui Hou is an Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, at Washington University Saint Louis. Hou received his bachelors in biochemistry from Nanjing University, China. He received in Masters (with distinction) and Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh. He did his postdoc in cell biology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Hou has been at Washington University since 2009. He is a renowned expert in studying paracellular channels in different tissues, has published a number of high profile papers in this field, and has recently pioneered a novel approach for high resolution measurement of the paracellular channel permeability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Washington University Saint Louis, USA