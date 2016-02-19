A Laboratory Guide to Frog Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080183152, 9781483187471

A Laboratory Guide to Frog Anatomy

1st Edition

Authors: Eli C. Minkoff
eBook ISBN: 9781483187471
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 116
Description

A Laboratory Guide to Frog Anatomy is a manual that provides essential information for dissecting frogs. The selection provides comprehensive directions, along with detailed illustrations. The text covers five organ systems, namely skeletal, muscular, circulatory, urogenital, and nervous system. The manual also details a frog’s major external and internal features. The book will be of great use to students and instructors of biology related laboratory course.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introductory Remarks (To the Student)

Chapter 1 Major External Features

Chapter 2 Skeletal System

Chapter 3 Muscular System

Chapter 4 Major Internal Features

Chapter 5 Circulatory System

Chapter 6 Urogenital System

Chapter 7 Nervous System

For Further Reading

Index

About the Author

Eli C. Minkoff

