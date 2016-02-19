A Laboratory Guide to Frog Anatomy
1st Edition
Authors: Eli C. Minkoff
eBook ISBN: 9781483187471
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 116
Description
A Laboratory Guide to Frog Anatomy is a manual that provides essential information for dissecting frogs. The selection provides comprehensive directions, along with detailed illustrations. The text covers five organ systems, namely skeletal, muscular, circulatory, urogenital, and nervous system. The manual also details a frog’s major external and internal features. The book will be of great use to students and instructors of biology related laboratory course.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory Remarks (To the Student)
Chapter 1 Major External Features
Chapter 2 Skeletal System
Chapter 3 Muscular System
Chapter 4 Major Internal Features
Chapter 5 Circulatory System
Chapter 6 Urogenital System
Chapter 7 Nervous System
For Further Reading
Index
About the Author
Eli C. Minkoff
