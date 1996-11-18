A History of Transplantation Immunology
1st Edition
Those entering the field of transplantation are frequently unaware of the topics historical roots and even of the background on which modern discoveries in tolerance, histocompabatibility antigens, and xenotransplantation are based. A History of Transplantation Immunology is an account, written by one of the founding fathers of the field, of how tissue and organ transplantation has become one of the most successful branches of late 20th century medicine. The book helps place the work of contemporary scientists into its proper context and makes fascinating reading for immunologists in all stages of their career.
- Describes landmarks in immunology and places them in historical context
- Beautifully written by one of the founding fathers of the field
- Portrays the surprising history of events in a colorful and readable manner
- Contains biographical sketches of some of the pioneers
- Illustrates the development of key ideas in immunology--tolerance, graft rejection, and transplantation
- Foreword by Ray Owen
Immunologists of all levels, surgeons, physicians, pathologists, geneticists, cell biologists, cancer biologists, and students of immunology
R.D. Owen, Foreword. Preface. A Note on Nomenclature. Landmarks in Immunology. The Immunological Basis of Allograft Rejection. Blood Transfusion. Blood Groups and Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn. Immunogenetics: Histocompatibility Antigens--Structure and Function. Fetally and Neonatally Induced Immunological Tolerance. Immunoregulation--The Search for the Holy Grail. Clinical Aspects and Immunosuppression. Graft-versus-Host Disease and Bone Marrow Transplantation. Xenotransplantation. The Mammalian Fetus: Natures (Almost) Perfect Allograft. The Interaction Between Immunology, Transplantation, Surgery, and Other Matters. Name Index. Subject Index.
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 18th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533995
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121317706
Leslie Brent
Leslie Brent was awarded the 1994 Peter Medawar Prize by the Transplantation Society at its 15th World Congress. Dr. Brent was also part of Sir Peter Medawars group that was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1960 for research on immunological tolerance. He has spent his professional life studying all aspects of transplantation immunology including tolerance, graft-versus-host disease and mechanisms, rejection,and fetal immunology.
St. Marys Hospital Transplant Unit, Paddington, London, U.K.
"In 11 chapters he reflects on the field where he played, placing it in the context of what went on before he became a student of transplantation immunology and what has happened since his retirement. Not unlike a transplant recipient, this book is a chimera; in many ways a memoir, it is also a series of scholarly reviews... Any physician, surgeon, or scientist with an interest in transplantation can take pleasure in this book, and for teaching it is a valuable reference." --NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE
"The referencing is excellent. The key papers that have made an impact on transplantation immunology are highlighted, and the comprehensive list of citations is more focused than any electronic search could ever be. This will be an invaluable resource for anyone with an interest in the field." --IMMUNOLOGY TODAY
"Students and scholars in the fields of immunology will find this thorough and critical review of the important literature associated with the science of transplantation immunology indispensable... The text is quite thorough, and it includes over 3,000 references associated with its 11 chapters, which even taken alone make the book worth its purchase price to scientists who are actively working in the field." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"...Brent has produced a most comprehensive account of its historical development, with the focus mainly on the modern era and often taking us up to recent times. Furthermore, he has done this in both an engaging and erudite style. Only someone who was at the cutting edge of his subject and with a personal knowledge of many of the scientists involved could have synthesized such a mass of interconnected data and ideas into a form that shows great understanding and learning, considerable humanity, and, not least sensitivity... I have obtained so much enjoyment and learned so much from it that I would recommend its purchase immediately." --JOURNAL OF REPRODUCTIVE IMMUNOLOGY
"There are a number of features which make this book required reading for all PhD students whose theses touch on any aspect of immunology. It will also appeal to those who have an interest in broadening their understanding of this field... The thoroughness and scholarship of the author are formidable... it is a treasure store of information and insight into a very important area of biology." --JOURNAL OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS OF LONDON