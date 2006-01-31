A Handbook of Men's Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073380, 9780702035036

A Handbook of Men's Health

1st Edition

Authors: Tom Laws
eBook ISBN: 9780702035036
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It provides detailed information on procedures and investigations that encourage the development of competencies such as assessing men's physical and mental health, identifying men's information needs, and directing men to supportive organisations and resources.

Key Features

  • evidence-based information
  • boxes highlighting key points and concepts
  • guidelines issued by professional bodies to promote best practice
  • exercises encouraging critical reflection on current practices and social norms
  • a wide range of websites and references to important resources

Table of Contents

  1. Sex, gender and health status

    Men, masculinity and health

    Sex and statistics

    Major causes of death

    Cancers

    Heart disease

    Health concerns of adults

    Social determinants of health

    Mental health

    Cultural identities among men

    2. Promoting health

    Health promotion

    Health issues nominated by men

    Screening

    3. Ethico-legal

    Implications for practice

    Surrogacy by in vitro fertilisation

    Reproductive rights

    Homosexuality

    4. Young men

    Premature deaths

    Substance abuse

    Teenage boys’ drinking

    Body image

    5. Prime time

    Infertility and subfertility

    Sexually transmitted infections

    Urethritis

    Bacterial STIs

    Viral STIs

    Vasectomy

    Androgen deficiency

    Erectile dysfunction

    6. Maturity

    Testosterone in decline

    Men and cardiovascular disease

    7. Sensitive issues

    Date rape

    Domestic violence

    Circumcision

    Premature ejaculation

    Sexual abuse

    8. Male conditions and disorders

    Haematospermia

    Disorders of the prostate

    Testicular cancer

    9. Procedures and investigations

    Transuretheral resection of the prostate (TURP)

    Digital rectal examination (DRE)

    Testicular self examination

    10. Male-specific conditions and disorders

    Hydrocele

    Testicular torsion

    Epididymitis

    Orchitis

    Varicocele

    Spermatocele

    Cryptorchidism

    Inginial hernia

    Balanitis

    Balanitis xerotica obliterans

    Phimosis

    Cancer of the penis

    Peyronie’s disease

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702035036

About the Author

Tom Laws

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Division of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.