A Handbook of Men's Health
1st Edition
Authors: Tom Laws
eBook ISBN: 9780702035036
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 216
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It provides detailed information on procedures and investigations that encourage the development of competencies such as assessing men's physical and mental health, identifying men's information needs, and directing men to supportive organisations and resources.
Key Features
- evidence-based information
- boxes highlighting key points and concepts
- guidelines issued by professional bodies to promote best practice
- exercises encouraging critical reflection on current practices and social norms
- a wide range of websites and references to important resources
Table of Contents
- Sex, gender and health status
Men, masculinity and health
Sex and statistics
Major causes of death
Cancers
Heart disease
Health concerns of adults
Social determinants of health
Mental health
Cultural identities among men
2. Promoting health
Health promotion
Health issues nominated by men
Screening
3. Ethico-legal
Implications for practice
Surrogacy by in vitro fertilisation
Reproductive rights
Homosexuality
4. Young men
Premature deaths
Substance abuse
Teenage boys’ drinking
Body image
5. Prime time
Infertility and subfertility
Sexually transmitted infections
Urethritis
Bacterial STIs
Viral STIs
Vasectomy
Androgen deficiency
Erectile dysfunction
6. Maturity
Testosterone in decline
Men and cardiovascular disease
7. Sensitive issues
Date rape
Domestic violence
Circumcision
Premature ejaculation
Sexual abuse
8. Male conditions and disorders
Haematospermia
Disorders of the prostate
Testicular cancer
9. Procedures and investigations
Transuretheral resection of the prostate (TURP)
Digital rectal examination (DRE)
Testicular self examination
10. Male-specific conditions and disorders
Hydrocele
Testicular torsion
Epididymitis
Orchitis
Varicocele
Spermatocele
Cryptorchidism
Inginial hernia
Balanitis
Balanitis xerotica obliterans
Phimosis
Cancer of the penis
Peyronie’s disease
About the Author
Tom Laws
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Division of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, Australia
