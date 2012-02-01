A Handbook of Magnetochemical Formulae
1st Edition
Magnetochemistry is concerned with the study of magnetic properties in materials. It investigates the relationship between the magnetic properties of chemical compounds and their atomic and molecular structure. This rapidly growing field has a number of applications, and the measuring and interpreting of magnetic properties is often conducted by scientists who are not specialists in the field. Magnetochemistry requires complex mathematics and physics and so can be daunting for those who have not previously studied it in depth. Aimed at providing a single source of information on magnetochemistry, this book offers a comprehensive and contemporary review of the mathematical background and formula for predicting or fitting magnetic data, including a summary of the theory behind magnetochemistry to help understand the necessary calculations. Along with tables listing the key formula, there is also a model of the magnetic functions showing the effect of individual magnetic parameters. The clear structure and comprehensive coverage of all aspects of magnetochemistry will make this an essential book for advanced students and practitioners.
- Provides comprehensive overview of the mathematical background of magnetochemistry
- Uses clear and accessible language so scientists in a variety of fields can utilize the information
- Detailed explanations of equations and formula
Postgraduate students and Researchers in Chemistry and Physics
Preface
PART ONE: Energy Levels
1. Molecular Symmetry
1.1 Some Definitions
1.2 Point Groups
1.3 Double Groups
1.4 Symmetry Descent
1.5 Symmetry Rising
1.6 Labelling the Energy Levels
1.7 Symmetry Group
2. Coupling Coefficients
2.1 Coupling Coefficients for the Rotational Group
2.2 Coupling Coefficients for Finite Groups
3. From Operators to Response Functions
3.1 Interactions and Their Description
3.2 Irreducible Tensors and Tensor Operators
3.3 Equivalent Operators
3.4 Thermodynamics of Magnetism
3.5 Correction of Magnetic Data
3.6 Magnetism in Alternating Fields
4. Free-Atom Energy Levels
4.1 Definitions
4.2 Atomic Configurations
4.3 Atomic Terms
4.4 Atomic Multiplets
4.5 The Zeeman Interaction
5. Crystal-Field Theory
5.1 Crystal-Field Potential
5.2 The Method of Operator Equivalent
5.3 Narrow Multiplets
5.4 General CFT for a Single Electron
5.5 General Many-Electron CFT
5.6 Weak-Field Terms
5.7 Weak-Field Multiplets
5.8 Strong-Field Terms and Multiplets
5.9 Interrelations
PART TWO: Mononuclear Systems
6. Magnetism of Mononuclear Spin Systems
6.1 Overview
6.2 Curie Paramagnets
6.3 ZFS Systems
6.4 Zeeman Term
6.5 Magnetostructural D-Correlation
7. Magnetic Angular Momentum
7.1 Magnetism of Coupled Angular Momenta
7.2 Magnetism of 4f-Multiplets
7.3 Magnetism of Ground T-terms
7.4 Magnetism of Interacting T-terms
7.5 Magnetism on Symmetry Lowering
8. Magnetism of Manifold Term Systems
8.1 Spin-Admixed States
8.2 Magnetism of E-term Systems
8.3 Complete dn Space
8.4 Modelling the Spin-Hamiltonian Parameters
8.5 Spin Crossover Systems
PART THREE: Polynuclear Systems
9. Magnetism of Polynuclear Spin Systems
9.1 General Spin Hamiltonian
9.2 Exchange Interaction
9.3 Molecular States and Spin States
9.4 Freeon Theory
10. Spin Algebra for the Exchange Interaction
10.1 Spin Operators
10.2 Uncoupled Basis Set
10.3 Transformation to a Coupled Basis Set
10.4 Direct Evaluation in the Coupled Basis Set
10.5 Vector Addition Model
11. Symmetry of the Spin Systems
11.1 Factorisation of Matrices
11.2 Classification of Spin States
11.3 Symmetrised Basis Set
12. Magnetism of Dinuclear Spin Systems
12.1 Isotropic Exchange
12.2 Zeeman Interaction
12.3 Antisymmetric Exchange
12.4 Asymmetric Exchange
12.5 Biquadratic Exchange
12.6 Double Exchange
12.7 Orbital Angular Momentum
12.8 Misalignment
13. Magnetism of Trinuclear Spin Systems
13.1 Isotropic Exchange
13.2 Zeeman Interaction
13.3 Antisymmetric Exchange
13.4 Asymmetric Exchange
13.5 Biquadratic Exchange
13.6 Double Exchange
13.7 Jahn–Teller Effect in triangulo Systems
14. Magnetism of Polyhedral Spin Systems
14.1 Tetranuclear Systems
14.2 Polynuclear Systems
14.3 Double Exchange
14.4 Jahn–Teller Effect in Systems of Cubic Symmetry
14.5 Employment of Molecular Symmetry
15. Magnetism of Chains and Rings
15.1 Finite Systems
15.2 Infinite Chains
APPENDIX A. Constants and Functions
APPENDIX B. Energy Levels
APPENDIX C. Magnetochemical Formulae
Appendix C1 Review of Magnetism for Mononuclear Complexes
Appendix C2 Spin-Hamiltonian Magnetism
Appendix C3 Orbital Hamiltonian Magnetism
Appendix C4 Magnetism of Manifold Term Systems
Appendix C5 Exchange Interaction
Appendix C6 Zero-Field Energy Levels for Homonuclear Spin Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C7 Zeeman Interaction in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C8 Zeeman Interaction in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C9 Antisymmetric Exchange in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C10 Antisymmetric Exchange in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C11 Asymmetric Exchange in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C12 Asymmetric Exchange in Dinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C13 Biquadratic Exchange in Dinuclear Spin-Systems
Appendix C14 Isotropic Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems
Appendix C15 Zeeman Interaction in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C16 Zeeman Interaction in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C17 Antisymmetric Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C18 Antisymmetric Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C19 Asymmetric Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Formulae)
Appendix C20 Asymmetric Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C21 Biquadratic Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems
Appendix C22 Double Exchange in Trinuclear Spin-Systems
Appendix C23 Exchange Interactions in Tetranuclear Spin Systems
Appendix C24 Exchange Interactions in Tetranuclear Spin-Systems (Modelling)
Appendix C25 Exchange Interactions in Chains and Rings
References
- No. of pages:
- 1010
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 1st February 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914453
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124160149
Roman Boča
Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, Slovak University of Technology, Bratislava, Slovakia