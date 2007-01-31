A Handbook of Ethical Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342304, 9781780631028

A Handbook of Ethical Practice

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to Dealing with Ethical Issues in information and Library Work

Authors: David McMenemy Alan Poulter Paul Burton
eBook ISBN: 9781780631028
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342311
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342304
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2007
Page Count: 172
Table of Contents

A taxonomy of the ethics of information use; The librarian and ethics; Ethical codes: An international overview; The ethics of information supply: From selection to provision; Intellectual property questions; Freedom of access, privacy and acceptable use; Ethical management of the self, the individual and the organisation; Conclusion: Ethical futures; References; Suggested readings on ethics in librarianship.

Description

This book looks at all of the ethical issues facing information and library professionals in one overarching, and practically-focused, text. As such, it is of great benefit to both practitioners and to LIS students. The focus of the book is two-fold: (1) It contains a detailed discussion of the issues that impact on the day-today practice of information workers in the 21st century; and (2) contains case studies discussing potential solutions to ethical problems faced. The book provides sections which work like flowcharts leading from ethical issues through decision points to proposed solutions based on the literature/case studies. This is a highly useful resource that provides appropriate access to potential solutions for day-to-day queries.

Key Features

  • Despite the coverage of ethical issues in books on copyright, freedom of information, public internet access, and data protection, this book fills the gap in drawing all of this information together, as one sourcebook
  • The book can be used for regular reference
  • Does not offer legal advice per se, but explains the various scenarios that have been utilised for different ethical problems in the workplace

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

…a comprehensive book, with an innovative approach to practical decision making., Scottish Health Information Network

About the Authors

David McMenemy Author

David McMenemy is based at the Department of Computer and Information Sciences where he teaches the MSc course in Information and Library Studies. He has published widely in journals and have authored many books.

Alan Poulter Author

Alan Poulter is based at the Department of Computer and Information Sciences where he teaches the MSc course in Information and Library Studies. He has published widely in journals and have authored many books.

Paul Burton Author

Paul F. Burton is based at the Department of Computer and Information Sciences where he teaches the MSc course in Information and Library Studies. He has published widely in journals and have authored many books.

