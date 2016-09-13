A Handbook for Sensory and Consumer Driven New Product Development explores traditional and well established sensory methods (difference, descriptive and affective) as well as taking a novel approach to product development and the use of new methods and recent innovations. This book investigates the use of these established and new sensory methods, particularly hedonic methods coupled with descriptive methods (traditional and rapid), through multivariate data analytical interfaces in the process of optimizing food and beverage products effectively in a strategically defined manner.

The first part of the book covers the sensory methods which are used by sensory scientists and product developers, including established and new and innovative methods. The second section investigates the product development process and how the application of sensory analysis, instrumental methods and multivariate data analysis can improve new product development, including packaging optimization and shelf life. The final section defines the important sensory criteria and modalities of different food and beverage products including Dairy, Meat, Confectionary, Bakery, and Beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and presents case studies indicating how the methods described in the first two sections have been successfully and innovatively applied to these different foods and beverages.

The book is written to be of value to new product development researchers working in large corporations, SMEs (micro, small or medium-sized enterprises) as well as being accessible to the novice starting up their own business. The innovative technologies and methods described are less expensive than some more traditional practices and aim to be quick and effective in assisting products to market.

Sensory testing is critical for new product development/optimization, ingredient substitution and devising appropriate packaging and shelf life as well as comparing foods or beverages to competitor’s products.

