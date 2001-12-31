A Guide to Wear Problems and Testing for Industry
1st Edition
Description
Machine component wear is one of the costliest problems within industry. In fact, a 1997 survey in the UK placed wear costs at 25% of turnover, or approximately $1 billion. In many cases, making design and or material changes can reduce this cost by 50% or more!
This handbook reviews component wear, and guides the reader through solutions to wear problems, testing methods for materials and wear mechanisms, and information on wear performance of different materials for components. The bottom line is that it helps to reduce ""the bottom line"" removing risks associated with changes to machinery.
This book is based on practical use. It outlines the following practices: reviews of wear mechanisms that occur in various types of machinery and solutions to industrial wear problems; guides to relative wear performance of different component materials; comparison of the wear performance of those materials; reviews of laboratory tests to simulate wear, and selection of appropriate tests; identification of improved materials, and; examination of worn surfaces.
Readership
This book is an invaluable everyday reference for engineers throughout manufacturing. Its focus is on alleviating the costs associated with machinery wear.
Table of Contents
Introduction Industrial Wear Problems Types of Wear Identification of the Type of Wear Assessing the Problem Improvement by Use of Alternative Materials Wear Testing of Materials Wear Tests to Simulate Practical Conditions The Wear Test Available Important Factors in Practical Simulation The Selection of Suitable Test Machines and Important Design Factors General Procedures in Tests to Ensure Simulation Test A Guide to Wear Test Selection A Guide to the Examination of Worn Surfaces Sample Preparation Surface Appearance Topographical Information Including Surface Finish A Summary of the Approach to Wear Testing Identification of a Wear Problem Identification of the Dominant Wear Mechanism Deciding on the Action to Be Taken Choosing the Appropriate Wear Test Planning an Appropriate Series of Tests Carrying Out the Wear Test Program Assessing the Results Appendix A: Recommended Tests and Operating Conditions Appendix B: Recommended Procedures for the Various Tests Appendix C: Guide to Notation Appendix D: Bibliography for Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 157
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2001
- Published:
- 31st December 2001
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815515982
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514718
About the Author
Michael Neale
Affiliations and Expertise
Neale Consulting Engineers, Ltd.
Mark Gee
Affiliations and Expertise
National Physical Laboratory, UK