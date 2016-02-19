A Guide to the Solar Corona is specifically directed to the space scientist or engineer who is not a specialist in solar physics, but whose work requires a fairly detailed knowledge of the corona. It is hoped that the material may prove useful to most graduate students in astrophysics, while solar physicists may find some topics of interest and value to them. The book contains 12 chapters and begins with three descriptive chapters that provide the casual reader with a concept of the corona as it is evident through more or less direct observation. Topics covered include the development of coronal science, observational techniques, and observational aspects of the corona. The next chapter discusses methods of analyzing coronal data. Subsequent chapters present theoretical considerations as they are applicable to the corona. These combine theory with observation to provide a description of the various aspects of the corona. The final chapter is a combination of established ideas and speculation on the place of the corona in the universe.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Historical Introduction

A. Coronal Science of the Nineteenth Century

B. Developments during the Early Twentieth Century

C. The Key Years 1930-1942

D. The High-Temperature Corona

E. The State of Coronal Science

References

Chapter 2 Observational Techniques

A. Eclipse Observation Techniques

B. Coronagraphy

C. Coronal Observing from above the Earth's Atmosphere

D. Radio-Frequency Techniques

References

Chapter 3 Observational Aspects of the Corona

A. Introduction

B. The White-Light Corona

C. The Visual Monochromatic Corona

D. The Ultraviolet Corona

E. The Radio Corona

F. The Probed Corona

References

Chapter 4 Special Methods of Data Analysis

A. Introduction

B. Analysis of Eclipse Photographs

C. Analysis of K-Coronameter Observations

D. Emission-Line Intensity Measurements

E. Line-Profile Analysis

References

Chapter 5 The Nature of the Coronal Gas

A. Kinetic Properties of the Gas

B. Chemical Composition of the Corona

C. State of Ionization

D. Excitation of Coronal Ions

References

Chapter 6 Radiative Processes in the Corona

A. Introduction

B. Scattering of Photospheric Radiation

C. Thermal Emission

D. Magnetic Emission

E. Plasma Emission

References

Chapter 7 The Mechanics of the Corona

A. Introduction

B. Hydromagnetic Considerations

C. The Problem of Coronal Heating

D. Gross Dynamics of the Corona

References

Chapter 8 Density Distribution in the Corona

A. General Problems

B. Average Density Distributions near the Sun

C. Single-Parameter Designation of Time-Dependent Coronal Density

D. Density Models of Coronal Features

E. Coronal Densities far from the Sun

References

Chapter 9 The Temperature of the Corona

A. Temperatures by Degree of Ionization

B. Temperatures from Line Profiles

C. The Radio Temperature of the Corona

D. Temperature from Density Distributions

E. Radar Determination of Coronal Temperature

F. Space-Probe Measurements of Coronal Temperature

G. A Thumbnail Summary of Coronal Temperatures

References

Chapter 10 Magnetic Fields in the Corona

A. Postulation of Magnetic Fields

B. Evidence for the Presence of Magnetic Fields

C. Quantitative Information on Magnetic Fields

References

Chapter 11 Relation to Other Activity

A. Introduction

B. Relation to Prominences

C. Relation to Flares

References

Chapter 12 The Corona in the Universe

A. The Extent of the Corona

B. Corona-Terrestrial Interrelationships

C. Origin and Replenishment of the Corona

D. Coronas of Other Stars

E. Coronas of Planets

F. Conclusion

References

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

Appendix IV

Appendix V

Contemporary Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index