A Guide to the Food Safety Act 1990 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780406327321, 9781483103518

A Guide to the Food Safety Act 1990

1st Edition

Editors: A. A. Painter
eBook ISBN: 9781483103518
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 140
Description

Butterworths Law of Food and Drugs: A Guide to the Food Safety Act 1990 contains the text of Food Safety Act 1990. The act aims to regulate modern food manufacture and distribution practice. The coverage of the text includes the preliminary, main provisions, administration and enforcement, and miscellaneous and supplemental discussions on the law. The text provides annotations that cover matters that are “new” or important for the understanding of the new Act. The book will be of great use to individuals who wish to fully comprehend the Food Safety Act 1990.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Food Safety Act

Introduction

Arrangement of Sections

Part I, Preliminary

Part II, Main Provisions

Part III, Administration and Enforcement

Part IV, Miscellaneous and Supplemental

Schedules

