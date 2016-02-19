A Guide to the Food Safety Act 1990
1st Edition
Editors: A. A. Painter
eBook ISBN: 9781483103518
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 140
Description
Butterworths Law of Food and Drugs: A Guide to the Food Safety Act 1990 contains the text of Food Safety Act 1990. The act aims to regulate modern food manufacture and distribution practice. The coverage of the text includes the preliminary, main provisions, administration and enforcement, and miscellaneous and supplemental discussions on the law. The text provides annotations that cover matters that are “new” or important for the understanding of the new Act. The book will be of great use to individuals who wish to fully comprehend the Food Safety Act 1990.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Food Safety Act
Introduction
Arrangement of Sections
Part I, Preliminary
Part II, Main Provisions
Part III, Administration and Enforcement
Part IV, Miscellaneous and Supplemental
Schedules
