A Guide to RISC Microprocessors provides a comprehensive coverage of every major RISC microprocessor family. Independent reviewers with extensive technical backgrounds offer a critical perspective in exploring the strengths and weaknesses of all the different microprocessors on the market.

This book is organized into seven sections and comprised of 35 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of RISC architecture intended to help readers understand the technical details and the significance of the new chips, along with instruction set design and design issues for next-generation processors. The chapters that follow focus on the SPARC architecture, SPARC chips developed by Cypress Semiconductor in collaboration with Sun, and Cypress's introduction of redesigned cache and memory management support chips for the SPARC processor. Other chapters focus on Bipolar Integrated Technology's ECL SPARC implementation, embedded SPARC processors by LSI Logic and Fujitsu, the MIPS processor, Motorola 88000 RISC chip set, Intel 860 and 960 microprocessors, and AMD 29000 RISC microprocessor family.

This book is a valuable resource for consumers interested in RISC microprocessors.