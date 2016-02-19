A Guide to RISC Microprocessors
2nd Edition
Description
A Guide to RISC Microprocessors provides a comprehensive coverage of every major RISC microprocessor family. Independent reviewers with extensive technical backgrounds offer a critical perspective in exploring the strengths and weaknesses of all the different microprocessors on the market.
This book is organized into seven sections and comprised of 35 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of RISC architecture intended to help readers understand the technical details and the significance of the new chips, along with instruction set design and design issues for next-generation processors. The chapters that follow focus on the SPARC architecture, SPARC chips developed by Cypress Semiconductor in collaboration with Sun, and Cypress's introduction of redesigned cache and memory management support chips for the SPARC processor. Other chapters focus on Bipolar Integrated Technology's ECL SPARC implementation, embedded SPARC processors by LSI Logic and Fujitsu, the MIPS processor, Motorola 88000 RISC chip set, Intel 860 and 960 microprocessors, and AMD 29000 RISC microprocessor family.
This book is a valuable resource for consumers interested in RISC microprocessors.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Perspective
1. RISC Architectures
2. Instruction Set Design
3. Design Issues for Next-Generation Processors
Part II. SPARC
4. SPARC Architecture
5. Cypress SPARC Chips
6. SPARC Support
7. Redesigned Cypress SPARC Chip Set
8. First ECL Microprocessor
9. LSI Logic Embedded Control SPARC Processor
10. Fujitsu Embedded SPARC Processor
Part III. MIPS
11. MIPS Processor
12. MIPS R3000 System Design
13. IDT R3000 Derivative
14. MIPS Chip Set with Full ECL CPU Implementation
15. ECL Bus Controller
16. IDT Embedded MIPS Processors
17. High Integration on MIPS-Based Processor
18. MIPS with 64-Bit R4000 Architecture
Part IV. Motorola 88000
19. Motorola 88000 RISC Chip Set
20. Motorola 88200
Part V. Intel 860
21. Intel i860 Performance
22. Intel i860 Graphics Unit Evaluation
23. Intel i860 Parallel Processing Support
24. MASS860
Part VI. Intel 960
25. Intel Register Scoreboarding
26. Intel 960 Architecture
27. Intel 80960 Features
28. Intel 80960CA Superscalar Microprocessor
29. Conflict Avoidance
30. Intel 960SA and 960SB
Part VII. AMD 29000
31. AMD 29000 Architecture
32. AMD 29000 Bus Structure
33. AMD 29050
34. PA-RISC
35. PA Workstations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 6th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137720