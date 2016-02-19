A Guide to Recent Criminal Legislation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081038543, 9781483182520

A Guide to Recent Criminal Legislation

1st Edition

Pergamon Modern Legal Outlines

Authors: C. F. Shoolbred
Editors: W. A. J. Farndale
eBook ISBN: 9781483182520
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 166
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182520

About the Author

C. F. Shoolbred

About the Editor

W. A. J. Farndale

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.