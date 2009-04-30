A Guide to Radiological Procedures - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702029820, 9780702050695

A Guide to Radiological Procedures

5th Edition

Authors: Frances Aitchison
eBook ISBN: 9780702050695
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 30th April 2009
Page Count: 416
Description

This book gives a synoptic description of the practical details of how to carry out the common procedures in imaging on which a trainee in radiology will be expected to be familiar. It does not attempt to cover rarer techniques beyond the scope of the exam or to show the resulting images. Every technique is described under a set of standard headings (for example: methods, indications, equipment, patient preparation, technique, aftercare, complications, further reading).

Key Features

  • Synoptic style makes for easy preparation for the examination.
  • Selectivity of techniques covered focuses candidates' attention on what questions to expect.
  • Use of standard headings makes information highly accessible.

Table of Contents

General notes. Intravascular contrast media. Gastrointestinal tract. Liver, biliary tract and pancreas. Urinary tract. Reproductive system. Respiratory system. Heart. Arterial system. Venous system. Lymph glands, lymphatics and tumours. Bones and joints. Brain. Spine. Lacrimal system and salivary glands. Thyroid and parathyroids. Breast. Sedation and monitoring. Medical emergencies. Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702050695

About the Author

Frances Aitchison

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, City Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

