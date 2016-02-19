A Guide to Printed Circuit Board Design discusses the basic design principles of printed circuit board (PCB). The book consists of nine chapters; each chapter provides both text discussion and illustration relevant to the topic being discussed. Chapter 1 talks about understanding the circuit diagram, and Chapter 2 covers how to compile component information file. Chapter 3 deals with the design layout, while Chapter 4 talks about preparing the master artworks. The book also covers generating computer aided design (CAD) master patterns, and then discusses how to prepare the production drawing and production photography. The subsequent chapters tackle the preparation of assembly drawings and case histories. The last chapter talks about the manufacturing and flow soldering the PCB. The book will be of great use to both novice and experienced mechanical designers who wish to get acquainted with the basics of PCB design.