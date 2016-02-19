A Guide to Printed Circuit Board Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408013987, 9781483105024

A Guide to Printed Circuit Board Design

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Hamilton
eBook ISBN: 9781483105024
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th February 1984
Page Count: 104
Description

A Guide to Printed Circuit Board Design discusses the basic design principles of printed circuit board (PCB). The book consists of nine chapters; each chapter provides both text discussion and illustration relevant to the topic being discussed. Chapter 1 talks about understanding the circuit diagram, and Chapter 2 covers how to compile component information file. Chapter 3 deals with the design layout, while Chapter 4 talks about preparing the master artworks. The book also covers generating computer aided design (CAD) master patterns, and then discusses how to prepare the production drawing and production photography. The subsequent chapters tackle the preparation of assembly drawings and case histories. The last chapter talks about the manufacturing and flow soldering the PCB. The book will be of great use to both novice and experienced mechanical designers who wish to get acquainted with the basics of PCB design.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Understanding the Circuit Diagram

Chapter 2 Compiling a Component Information File

Chapter 3 The Design Layout

Chapter 4 Preparing the Master Artworks

Chapter 5 Generating CAD Master Patterns

Chapter 6 Preparing the Production Drawing and Production Photography

Chapter 7 Preparing the Assembly Drawings

Chapter 8 Two Case Histories

Chapter 9 Manufacturing and Flow Soldering the PCB

Glossary

Guide to Manufacturers and Distributors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105024

Charles Hamilton

