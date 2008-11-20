A Guide to Microsoft Excel 2007 for Scientists and Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Completely updated guide for scientists, engineers and students who want to use Microsoft Excel 2007 to its full potential.
Electronic spreadsheet analysis has become part of the everyday work of researchers in all areas of engineering and science. Microsoft Excel, as the industry standard spreadsheet, has a range of scientific functions that can be utilized for the modeling, analysis and presentation of quantitative data. This text provides a straightforward guide to using these functions of Microsoft Excel, guiding the reader from basic principles through to more complicated areas such as formulae, charts, curve-fitting, equation solving, integration, macros, statistical functions, and presenting quantitative data.
Key Features
- Content written specifically for the requirements of science and engineering students and professionals working with Microsoft Excel, brought fully up to date with the new Microsoft Office release of Excel 2007.
- Features of Excel 2007 are illustrated through a wide variety of examples based in technical contexts, demonstrating the use of the program for analysis and presentation of experimental results.
- Updated with new examples, problem sets, and applications.
Readership
Undergraduate science and engineering students; professional scientists and engineers.
Table of Contents
- The Microsoft Excel Window
- Basic Operations
- Printing a Worksheet
- Using Functions
- Decision Functions
- Charts
- Curve Fitting
- User-defined Functions
- Modelling I
- Solving Equations
- Numerical Integration
- Differential Equations
- Modelling II
- Statistics for Experimenters
- Report Writing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 20th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923512
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123746238
About the Author
Bernard Liengme
Bernard Liengme attended Imperial College in London and received a BSc & PhD in Chemistry. He also received post-docs at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburg and the University of British Columbia. He has conducted extensive reseach in surface chemistry and Mossbauer Effect. He has been at St Francis Xavier University in Canada since 1968 as professor, Associate Dean and Registrar as well as teaching chemistry and computer science.
Affiliations and Expertise
St Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS, Canada