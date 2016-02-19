A Guide to Medical Computing aims to present an account of both the clinical applications and the computer science aspects of computing in medicine. It is intended to serve as a guide to medical computing first by introducing the reader to computers themselves and then by outlining to him the processes involved in applying them in a particular instance. It attempts to explain subject without excessive use of technical terminology. This book is organized into nine chapters. These chapters include an introduction to the hardware and software of computers along with a useful glossary of terms. There are also sections that deal the planning of computer-based projects and the introduction to the writing of computer programs that will be valuable for doctors who are new to computing techniques but need to make use of them in their clinical or research work. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on medical computing and to medical students and practicing doctors.