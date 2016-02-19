A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433045908, 9781483141428

A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Martin D Buckland Lynda Hall Alan Mowlem
eBook ISBN: 9781483141428
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 238
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology is a compilation of experiences of animal technicians with regard to laboratory animals in both research and breeding establishments. This book discusses common laboratory species individually with reference to anatomy, reproduction, maintenance, methods of handling, and identification. Studies on the common diseases found on these species are also provided. All aspects of laboratory animal husbandry are considered including equipment, SPF techniques, transport, and law. This selection also includes a guide to examination technique and basic mathematics section that can help students with little experience in either field. This text aims to provide an introduction and guide for the newcomers and students of the profession, as well as a useful comprehensive reference work for all those concerned with animals.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The animal unit and its equipment

2. Sterilization and disinfection

3. Transport of laboratory animals

4. Experimental animals and the law

5. Euthanasia

6. Feeding and nutrition

7. Foodstuffs - manufacture and physical presentation

- handling and storage

- pests

8. Breeding laboratory animals

9. Manipulations and special techniques

10. Specified pathogen free techniques

11. The mouse

12. The rat

13. The guinea-pig

14. The Syrian hamster

15. The rabbit

16. The ferret

17. The cat

18. The dog

19. The simians

20. The chicken

21. Disease - General principles

- Zoonotic disease

- Diseases of the mouse

rat

guinea-pig

Syrian hamster

rabbit

ferret

cat

dog

simians

chicken

22. Calculations - basic mathematics

- breeding

23. Examination technique

Appendixes

1. Tables of practical information

2. Glossary

3. Suggested further reading

4. Journals, newsletters and useful addresses

Index








Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141428

About the Author

Martin D Buckland

Lynda Hall

Alan Mowlem

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.