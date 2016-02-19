A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology is a compilation of experiences of animal technicians with regard to laboratory animals in both research and breeding establishments. This book discusses common laboratory species individually with reference to anatomy, reproduction, maintenance, methods of handling, and identification. Studies on the common diseases found on these species are also provided. All aspects of laboratory animal husbandry are considered including equipment, SPF techniques, transport, and law. This selection also includes a guide to examination technique and basic mathematics section that can help students with little experience in either field. This text aims to provide an introduction and guide for the newcomers and students of the profession, as well as a useful comprehensive reference work for all those concerned with animals.