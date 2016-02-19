A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology
1st Edition
Description
A Guide to Laboratory Animal Technology is a compilation of experiences of animal technicians with regard to laboratory animals in both research and breeding establishments. This book discusses common laboratory species individually with reference to anatomy, reproduction, maintenance, methods of handling, and identification. Studies on the common diseases found on these species are also provided. All aspects of laboratory animal husbandry are considered including equipment, SPF techniques, transport, and law. This selection also includes a guide to examination technique and basic mathematics section that can help students with little experience in either field. This text aims to provide an introduction and guide for the newcomers and students of the profession, as well as a useful comprehensive reference work for all those concerned with animals.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The animal unit and its equipment
2. Sterilization and disinfection
3. Transport of laboratory animals
4. Experimental animals and the law
5. Euthanasia
6. Feeding and nutrition
7. Foodstuffs - manufacture and physical presentation
- handling and storage
- pests
8. Breeding laboratory animals
9. Manipulations and special techniques
10. Specified pathogen free techniques
11. The mouse
12. The rat
13. The guinea-pig
14. The Syrian hamster
15. The rabbit
16. The ferret
17. The cat
18. The dog
19. The simians
20. The chicken
21. Disease - General principles
- Zoonotic disease
- Diseases of the mouse
rat
guinea-pig
Syrian hamster
rabbit
ferret
cat
dog
simians
chicken
22. Calculations - basic mathematics
- breeding
23. Examination technique
Appendixes
1. Tables of practical information
2. Glossary
3. Suggested further reading
4. Journals, newsletters and useful addresses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141428