A Guide to Internal Loss Prevention
1st Edition
Description
A Guide to Internal Loss Prevention provides an analysis of loss prevention factors from the inside looking out, rather than the outside looking in, bringing to management's attention specific organizational areas that may be contributing to internal loss. It is the authors' intent to demonstrate that management personnel often do not pay attention to essential details, and that this laxity, carelessness, or deliberate negligence is costing both industry and the consuming public billions of dollars annually in needless added costs. This book is organized by recognizable business functions rather than by type of organization. Key topics discussed include the administrative, financial, management, production area, personnel, and safety considerations of loss prevention. White collar crime, computer security, and information security are also covered. Where possible, case studies are supplied to clearly depict an actual loss situation, so that management sees how it can happen. An attempt is made to identify loss-producing situations, their possible causes, their effects, and finally, recommendations for remedies that may enable management to prevent recurrences, thereby saving money and ultimately profits.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 White Collar Crime
Reporting Crime Cost
Charting Crime Cost
Factors in crime cost
Introduction to White Collar Crime
What is white collar crime
Who commits white collar crimes?
Collusion
2 Administration Considerations
Cause, Effect, Remedy
Duplication of Effort
Reproduction Department
Mail Room Activities
Stationery and Supplies
Printing
Association Memberships
Subscriptions
Travel
Entertainment
Expense Accounts
Alcohol and Drug Problems
Telephone Abuses
3 Computer Security
Physical Security
Fire prevention
Access control safeguards
Usage safeguards
Software Security
Case Studies
Case one
Case two
Some Additional Points to Consider
4 Financial Considerations
Accounting Department
Accounts payable
Short shipments and incorrect parts
Damaged goods
Price changes and shipping charges
Late deliveries
Auditing section
Cost accounting
Asset Accountability
Some costly losses
Cash Handling
Recommended safeguards
Petty Cash
Fidelity Bonding
Expense Account Auditing
Check-Signing Devices
Insurance
Aspects of Coverage
Insurance Claims and Fraud
Timekeeping and Payroll Manipulation
5 Information Security
Present-Day Problems
Notable Spy Cases
Cookie caper
Hughes Aircraft radar and weapons system compromise
Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and IBM
Counterfeit Goods
Government Policy
Classified Information
Nonclassified Information Relating to Classified Contracts
International Traffic in Arms Regulations
Technical Data Subject to Export Control
Technical data export
Computer Trespass
Some Solutions
Computer security
Protection of proprietary information
6 Management Considerations
Recognizing Management Attitudes
IRS — Individual Responsibility for Security
Awareness of Security
Work Simplification
Standardized vs. customized
Loyalty
Management by Exception
Reports
Spoilage, waste, scrap
Informants vs. Concerned Employees
One Company's Solutions to Business Crime
Theory vs. reality
Willingness to fight crime
Lost Time
Theft of Service
Investigations
Investigative Operations Audit
Law Enforcement Liaison
Disaster Preparedness Planning
Executive Protection
Personal protection for the executive
7 Facilities Security and Operations
Design for Security
Facility Site Audit
Performing the audit
Lock and Key Control
Maintenance Department
Janitorial Services
Over the Fence
Rubbish Removal
Construction Site Security
Temporary fencing
Temporary lighting
Roving patrols
Heavy equipment safeguards
Sabotage
8 Production Area Considerations
Inventory Control — Shrinkage
Pilferage
Materials Handling
Measures for materials protection
Purchasing Department
Raw Materials Inventory
Receiving Department
Damaged goods
Distribution
Delivery Services
After-hours deliveries
Salvage, Scrap, Surplus
Errors and Omissions
9 Personnel Considerations
Hiring Policies
Fingerprinting
Photographing
Personnel Policies
Labor Turnover
Vacations
Disciplinary Action
Search Policy
Gambling
Employment Agreements
Conflict of interest agreements
Patent disclosure statements
Nondisclosure of proprietary information statement
Suggestion Systems
Absenteeism
Exit/Termination Interviews
10 Safety Considerations
What Causes Accidents?
Unsafe Practices
Unsafe Conditions
Zero Accidents
Safety inspection
Accident Investigation
Accident investigation: questions to ask
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 24th April 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135731