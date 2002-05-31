A Guide to Infection Control in the Hospital
2nd Edition
Authors: Richard Wenzel Timothy Brewer Jean-Paul Butzler
Paperback ISBN: 9781550092301
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 31st May 2002
Page Count: 184
Table of Contents
- Importance of infection control 2. Handwashing 3. Isolation of Communicable Diseases 4. Sterilization and Use of Sterile Products 5. Disinfection of Medical Equipment 6. Is the Health Care Worker a Source of Transmission? 7. Problems with Antibiotic Resistance 8. Organizing and Recording Problems Including Epidemics 9. Patient areas 10. Food 11. Water 12. Laboratory Areas 13. The Pharmacy 14. Operating Room 15. Emergency Room and Receiving Areas 16. HIV Infection and AIDS in Developing Countries 17. Tuberculosis 18. Diarrhea 19. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections 20. Bloodstream Infections 21. Hospital-Acquired Urinary Tract Infections 22. Pneumonia 23. Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis 24. Measles 25. Blood Transfusions and Intravenous Fluids 26. Mechanical Ventilation 27. Preparing the Patient for Surgery 28. Infection Control in Obstetrics 29. Streptococcus pyogenes 30. Staphylococcus aureus 31. Enterococcal Species 32. Pneumococcus 33. Bacterial Enteric Pathogens: Salmonella, Shigella, Escherichia coli, and Others 34. Enterobacteriaceae 35. Pseudomonas aeruginosa 36. Helicobacter pylori 37. Fungi 38. Viruses 39. Infection Hazards of Human Cadavers Index
About the Author
Richard Wenzel
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Internal Medicine, Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA
Timothy Brewer
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham & Women's Hospital Boston, MA, USA
Jean-Paul Butzler
Affiliations and Expertise
Infectious Disease Unit Free University Brussels Brussels, Belgium
