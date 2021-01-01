COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
A Guide to Clinical Supervision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217177

A Guide to Clinical Supervision

1st Edition

The Supervision Pyramid

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Loredana-Ileana Viscu Clifton Edward Watkins Jr
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217177
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
76.95
99.95
84.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Guide to Clinical Supervision: The Supervision Pyramid provides a combined view of theory and research-based, step-by-step guidelines for conducting supervision. This book focuses on one main tool, The Supervision Pyramid, a clear and dynamic model covering multifacets of the supervisory process. It provides readers with a system of competencies within the current framework of competency based learning and evaluations within training standards. Case examples, sample forms, questions for reflection and group activities are included throughout the book. Each chapter connects the Supervision Pyramid with practical activities, while also providing a detailed summary at the end of each chapter.

Key Features

  • Outlines the standard of competencies for clinical supervisors
  • Breaks down the teaching strategies used in the Supervision Pyramid
  • Presents methodologies, results and an analysis of conducted studies

Readership

Psychotherapy students, counselling students, psychotherapists, counsellors psychotherapy and counselling Supervisors

Table of Contents

1. The First Supervision Session - Preparing the Way
2. The Competencies Standard for the Therapist and the Clinical Supervisor. The Competencies Schema
3. The Supervision Pyramid - A Tool for Supervision
4. Strategies Used for Every Level of the Supervision Pyramid
5. Constructivism in Clinical Supervision. The Supervision Pyramid and the Constructivist Paradigm of Learning
6. Benefits, Difficulties in Using the Supervision Pyramid from the Supervisees’ Point of View
7. The Rupture and Repair of the Supervision Alliance: When? At What Level? How? In the Supervision Pyramid

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217177

About the Authors

Loredana-Ileana Viscu

Loredana-Ileana Vıscu is a psychologist and a psychotherapist, a university professor at the, Tibiscus University of Timisoara, Romania. Her professional experience includes, among others, the domains of Integrative Psychotherapy, Clinical Hypnosis and Ericksonian Psychotherapy and Transactional Analysis, applied at the Private Psychology Office and as vice-president of the Association of Integrative Research, Counselling and Psychotherapy (where she activates as trainer and supervisor).

Affiliations and Expertise

Tibiscus University of Timisoara, Timisoara, Romania

Clifton Edward Watkins Jr

Clifton Edward Watkins, Jr., received his Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology, University of North Texas, Denton. His primary professional interests focus on psychotherapy supervision and psychoanalytic theory, practice, and research. His specific supervision interests focus on psychoanalytic, trans-theoretical, and common factors perspectives. He is editor of the Handbook of Psychotherapy Supervision (1997) and co-editor (with Derek Milne) of the Wiley International Handbook of Clinical Supervision (2014). He is a Fellow of Divisions 29 (Psychotherapy) and 17 (Counseling Psychology) of the American Psychological Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.