A Guide to Clinical Supervision
1st Edition
The Supervision Pyramid
Description
A Guide to Clinical Supervision: The Supervision Pyramid provides a combined view of theory and research-based, step-by-step guidelines for conducting supervision. This book focuses on one main tool, The Supervision Pyramid, a clear and dynamic model covering multifacets of the supervisory process. It provides readers with a system of competencies within the current framework of competency based learning and evaluations within training standards. Case examples, sample forms, questions for reflection and group activities are included throughout the book. Each chapter connects the Supervision Pyramid with practical activities, while also providing a detailed summary at the end of each chapter.
Key Features
- Outlines the standard of competencies for clinical supervisors
- Breaks down the teaching strategies used in the Supervision Pyramid
- Presents methodologies, results and an analysis of conducted studies
Readership
Psychotherapy students, counselling students, psychotherapists, counsellors psychotherapy and counselling Supervisors
Table of Contents
1. The First Supervision Session - Preparing the Way
2. The Competencies Standard for the Therapist and the Clinical Supervisor. The Competencies Schema
3. The Supervision Pyramid - A Tool for Supervision
4. Strategies Used for Every Level of the Supervision Pyramid
5. Constructivism in Clinical Supervision. The Supervision Pyramid and the Constructivist Paradigm of Learning
6. Benefits, Difficulties in Using the Supervision Pyramid from the Supervisees’ Point of View
7. The Rupture and Repair of the Supervision Alliance: When? At What Level? How? In the Supervision Pyramid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217177
About the Authors
Loredana-Ileana Viscu
Loredana-Ileana Vıscu is a psychologist and a psychotherapist, a university professor at the, Tibiscus University of Timisoara, Romania. Her professional experience includes, among others, the domains of Integrative Psychotherapy, Clinical Hypnosis and Ericksonian Psychotherapy and Transactional Analysis, applied at the Private Psychology Office and as vice-president of the Association of Integrative Research, Counselling and Psychotherapy (where she activates as trainer and supervisor).
Affiliations and Expertise
Tibiscus University of Timisoara, Timisoara, Romania
Clifton Edward Watkins Jr
Clifton Edward Watkins, Jr., received his Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology, University of North Texas, Denton. His primary professional interests focus on psychotherapy supervision and psychoanalytic theory, practice, and research. His specific supervision interests focus on psychoanalytic, trans-theoretical, and common factors perspectives. He is editor of the Handbook of Psychotherapy Supervision (1997) and co-editor (with Derek Milne) of the Wiley International Handbook of Clinical Supervision (2014). He is a Fellow of Divisions 29 (Psychotherapy) and 17 (Counseling Psychology) of the American Psychological Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA
